For the first time in two years, Wildcat Welcome activities were in-person for the incoming freshman class and transfers. From March Through The Arch to the President’s Convocation, the class of 2025 made history as the first cohort to experience a fully-masked Wildcat Welcome.

Gallery | 8 Photos Joshua Hoffman/Daily Senior Staffer Members of the class of 2025 and transfers sit with their peer advisers during the President’s Convocation.

