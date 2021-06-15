Captured: One year later, Class of 2020 celebrates with in-person graduation event
June 15, 2021
Graduates from the class of 2020 were able to take their walk across the stage this past weekend despite having an all-virtual convocation ceremony last spring. Alumni from all schools gathered on Ryan Field on Saturday to celebrate their graduation a year after leaving NU.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @madisonlorsmith
Related stories:
— Speakers reflect on importance of striving for change in virtual 2021 Commencement
— The Daily’s 2021 Graduation Issue