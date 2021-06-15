Captured: One year later, Class of 2020 celebrates with in-person graduation event

Madison Smith, Senior Staffer
June 15, 2021

Graduates from the class of 2020 were able to take their walk across the stage this past weekend despite having an all-virtual convocation ceremony last spring. Alumni from all schools gathered on Ryan Field on Saturday to celebrate their graduation a year after leaving NU.

