Two dead, one injured in triple shooting near Evanston Township High School

EPD vehicles. EPD and EFD responded to a triple shooting Friday that left two men dead and one with non-life threatening injuries.

A triple shooting about a block north of Evanston Township High School left two men dead and one man with non-life threatening injuries Friday around noon, according to tweets from the Evanston Police Department.

The Evanston Fire Department transported the three men, who were shot in the 1800 block of Hovland Ct., to Evanston Hospital Friday afternoon. Identities of the three men have not yet been confirmed.

According to EPD, the suspect is not yet in custody and was last seen running northbound across Emerson St.

Police said on Twitter that based on an initial investigation, the shooting was “not a random act.” Police also confirmed on Twitter the shooting is the reason a helicopter was seen hovering above Evanston Township High School.

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 placed students on a “soft lockdown” through the end of the school day Friday, meaning all doors will remain locked and students and staff will remain in the building until dismissal. There will be additional supervision around the school during dismissal, a D65 statement said.

“Based on an update from the Evanston Police Department, we do not believe there is an active threat to any of our schools at this time,” the statement said.

EFD and EPD were not able to offer any further information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information becomes available.

