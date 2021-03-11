ASG votes for two new Finance Chairs

Associated Student Government prepared for its upcoming Speaker of the Senate and Parliamentarian elections.

Associated Student Government swore in Weinberg sophomore Rebecca Huang and Weinberg junior Cristina Rackley as the new chairs of the Student Activities Finance Committee in Wednesday’s Senate meeting.

The chairs, selected through a committee, are responsible for distributing funding to student organizations and managing the committees internal operations. Selection committee member Zai Dawodu said she was impressed by Huang’s and Rackley’s devotion to improving the committee.

“The finance chairs are incredibly important and do tons of good work, so having competent people in the role is really important,” ASG Chief of Staff Elizabeth Sperti said at a previous meeting.

Following the swearing in, ASG approved a Wild Ideas proposal that will give $600 to Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority to cover the cost of guest speakers at a banquet celebrating their twentieth year at Northwestern. The banquet will also raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Sperti then gave an overview of the Speaker of the Senate and Parliamentarian positions soon to be up for election. The elections will be held at the first senate meeting of Spring Quarter.

