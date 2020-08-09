Northwestern theatre students demand anti-racist action, accountability from department

A 2019 Northwestern production of Guys and Dolls. Students said they have experienced racism and exclusion at every level of the Northwestern theatre department, from department and student shows to curriculum.

On June 3, just over a week after the killing of George Floyd, Northwestern theatre faculty issued a statement to theatre majors against racial violence. Grace Dolezal-Ng (Communication ‘20) opened the email in a late night, end-of-senior-year fog and immediately hit “reply.”

She called the actionless statement “virtue signaling” and, in her email, she asked what tangible steps the department was taking to combat racism.

“I have been waiting for four years to see tangible change in the NU theatre curriculum and operations,” Dolezal-Ng said in the email, “and would like to ask for there to be specific measures put in place to actively change the culture of this theatre program.”

A curriculum “built for white people”

These changes that some students have been waiting for come from a program rooted in white-centrism, Communication senior Nolan Robinson said.

“Our curriculum is made by white people,” Robinson said. “And you see that in everything that we learn with the playwrights that we read and the actors that we study and the modes of theatre in which we study.”

In her freshman year, Communication junior Emily Zhang took a theatre analysis class called “American Tragedy” in which only three of the 23 required texts were written by writers of color.

She also cited the all-white junior year acting curriculum which is currently split into three parts: Shakespeare, the Greeks and Chekhov. In its statement, the theatre department committed to amending this aspect of the curriculum.

While the department seeks to make changes, Zhang identifies its current thinking as stagnant because it is “grounded in this institution that is built for white people.”

A “mass exodus” from acting classes

Communication senior Jasmine Sharma wants to be an actor, but in the middle of her junior year, she dropped out of her acting class because she said the racism and microaggressions in the classroom were making her feel unsafe.

And she’s not alone.

“There’s been a mass exodus of (people of color) from acting classes, especially this year,” Sharma said. Communication senior Ruchir Khazanchi, who also dropped out of his acting class, noted this pattern as well.

The six-quarter acting sequence is a highlight of the theatre major for students wishing to pursue performance. Students spend two years with the same professor and a small cohort of students.

While transferring sections is an option in some rare cases, Sharma chose to drop out entirely.

“I really, really needed a teacher of color,” she said. “I didn’t feel as though any other acting class would have been safer than the one that I had already been in.”

Extracurriculars don’t do much better

A major component of the NU theatre education is the extensive extracurricular scene. But Communication senior Valen-Marie Santos said she feels that what she believes to be white-centric casting has made her miss opportunities.

During her time at NU, Valen said she played three or four Latinx grandmothers or mothers, a maid and several roles that were specified as Latinx. These roles comprised the “bulk” of her NU performance experience, she said.

“I felt like I couldn’t really flex my muscle as much as I would have wanted to, having studied theatre,” she said.

At the beginning of the summer, Zhang, sharing similar frustrations, created a document to send to the department in which she collected grievances from students of color. Here are some excerpts from the seven-page document:

— My acting class initially had a separate syllabus for POC students and white students;

— My PA of color gave me multiple warnings about how my race would affect auditions, specific instructors, and feeling like there was place for me in the department during Wildcat Welcome;

— I have only had one theatre instructor of color and she was a grad student. I’m a rising junior; and

— I worked with a director who confused me with the two other black men in the cast. He somehow managed to never fully learn my name despite being corrected for the entire course of the production, instead calling me by one of the other men’s names, a fusion of their names, or simply “you.”

While the department may be actively making changes, these changes may take time to implement. For seniors like Santos, it may be too late.

“I’m trying to come to terms with the fact that I may never see a Northwestern theatre department that doesn’t leave me feeling, to some degree, alienated,” Valen said.

Steps forward

After Dolezal-Ng hit “send” in the early hours of June 3, she opened a blank document on Google Drive and crafted an email template for other students to send to department leadership, calling for specific demands around curriculum, faculty hirings and more.

Less than a week later on June 8, the theatre department released a second statement. They included a list of anti-racist commitments, many of which were direct iterations of these student demands.

When the department failed to present concrete action follow-up weeks later, students led by Sharma, sent another round of mass emails demanding evidence of changes. The department responded with little concrete feedback.

Gallery | 2 Photos Emails sent from Jasmine Sharma to the theatre department. Jasmine spearheaded efforts to email the department en masse, demanding accountability to follow through on anti-racist commitments.

The department declined to comment specifically, writing a uniform statement will be coming soon.

What has remained an undercurrent through the whole summer was the impending start of E. Patrick Johnson as the new School of Communication dean.

Although Sharma and others had been copying him on email demands since June, he was not permitted to reply until his start date, Aug. 1.

On Aug. 2, Johnson sent an email to Sharma.

“Unfortunately, some of the changes that you and I want to see may not come to fruition in this coming year,” he said. “But it won’t keep me from trying! I’m only in my second day on the job, but here I am, on a Sunday morning, working. And I will not stop until I see material change in the school.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @BinahSchatsky

Related Stories:

— University administrators, student organizations respond to protests spurred by George Floyd’s death

— Students call for color-conscious casting at Northwestern

— Podculture: Radius Theatre Celebrates Latinx Artists on Campus

Comments