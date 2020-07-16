Evanston businesses celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 19

National Ice Cream Day may have to be celebrated differently this year, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be just as sweet. There won’t be a line for Andy’s Frozen Custard that wraps around the block, and you may not be able to sit and enjoy an ice cream cone inside a storefront. But Evanston’s sweets shops are still eager to share their frozen treats with customers — and are offering discounts during the food-themed holiday on July 19.

COVID-19 has changed how customers purchase ice cream and frozen yogurt in Evanston. In addition to take-out, some shops now offer delivery through apps like DoorDash. Others have implemented curbside pickup, online ordering and window service, too.

Sebastián Koziura, owner of FRÍO Gelato, said running a business during the pandemic has been challenging. But providing customers a sense of normalcy and immense joy through his gelato makes everything worth it.

“It’s not easy these days to be open,” Koziura said. “But seeing our customers in their masks, waiting on line to get our gelato, is really amazing.”

Here are six local businesses that will satisfy your cravings on National Ice Cream Day, as well as year-round.

FRÍO Gelato

When he moved about 20 years ago to the United States from Argentina, Koziura said he couldn’t find gelato that tasted like it did back home. He decided to take matters into his own hands by opening FRÍO Gelato. The flavors he incorporates into his homemade gelato are inspired by ones found in Argentina, like dulce de leche, as well as seasonal ingredients, like avocados during the summer. Koziura said gelato also has less fat and sugar than ice cream, so it’s denser and its flavor is more pronounced. FRÍO offers a discount for Northwestern students, and its Evanston location will be open on National Ice Cream Day from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

C&W Market and Ice Cream Parlor

C&W Market and Ice Cream Parlor has provided Evanston residents with groceries and other essential supplies during the pandemic. But when customers need something sweet to lift their spirits, they can also pick up ice cream, banana splits, ice cream sandwiches and milkshakes. Owner Clarence Weaver said the market sells Homer’s Ice Cream, and offers flavors like cookie dough, praline and cream, and butter pecan.

This year, the Evanston Fire Department is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with C&W Market. Station 3 Captain P.J. Casey said firefighters pay $15 per shift for lunch. During the pandemic, local restaurants donated meals to the department, so it has left over lunch funds. Members of Station 3’s Shift 1 crew are donating $200 to C&W Market, in addition to a $25 donation from the fire chief. Money will go towards passing out free ice cream to kids on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kilwins

After the smell of fudge and caramel lures you into Kilwins, you’ll find 32 rich ice cream flavors to enjoy. Owner Jeff Schneider said the shop’s ice cream flavors are made from the company’s original recipes, featuring options like mash-mallow s’more, cake batter and toasted coconut. The store also sells ice cream cakes. On National Ice Cream Day, Kilwins is raffling off a year of free ice cream. Customers can enter the raffle during store hours on July 19.

YoFresh Yogurt Café

A lighter and healthier option to ice cream, YoFresh Yogurt Café sells flavored frozen yogurt and a wide array of toppings. Larry Murphy, who owns YoFresh with his wife Jean, said the cafe carries 86 different frozen yogurt flavors, 10 of which are available to customers at a time. YoFresh has Kosher, vegan and sugar-free frozen yogurt, too. Popular flavors include chocolate fudge, cookies and cream, and mango. On National Ice Cream Day, YoFresh will give a 10 percent discount on all purchases of $5 or more when customers mention the phrase “National Ice Cream Day, but really, really loving froyo.”

Cold Stone Creamery

Johnathan Thomas, owner of Cold Stone Creamery, believes dessert is a necessity. He said eating a chocolate-dipped waffle cone overflowing with ice cream and rainbow sprinkles can be the best part of someone’s day. Cold Stone scoops dozens of ice cream flavors — including coffee, cookie dough and sweet cream — and allows customers to choose mix-ins like vanilla cake and M&M’s. Beyond cups and cones, Cold Stone also sells milkshakes and smoothies, in addition to customizable ice cream cakes.

Hartigan’s Ice Cream Shoppe

Hartigan’s Ice Cream Shoppe owner, Marcia Hartigan (Weinberg ’84), has been in the business since she was a teenager. She started scooping ice cream for customers, and this year, she’s celebrating 40 years of running her own storefront. Hartigan’s serves Cedar Crest Ice Cream, which is made in Wisconsin, and offers 48 different flavors including mint chocolate chip and cookie monster. The shop also sells ice cream sundaes, milkshakes, hand-packed quarts and cakes. Hartigan’s is offering National Ice Cream Day specials all weekend long, in addition to monthly 40th anniversary specials throughout the year.

