ETHS surprises seniors with graduation yard signs

Bright orange decorations blanketed Evanston yards after nearly 140 Evanston Township High School staff members and volunteers distributed graduation yard signs to the houses of ETHS seniors Monday.

The yard signs are just one way ETHS has commemorated its seniors after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on April 17 that all in-school instruction would cease for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

The project, funded by the ETHS Booster Club, was coordinated by Nichole Boyd, director of student activities. Boyd said she wanted to find a way to celebrate the seniors, who will not get the chance to participate in senior year milestones like prom and graduation.

“We want to flood the city with a visible signal of how much we care about every single senior’s achievement and loss,” Booster Club president Jean Fies said. “The yard sign program isn’t traditionally something every family can participate in. But these are extraordinary times that require an extraordinary gesture of support for this senior class.”

