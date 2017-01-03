U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth sworn-in by vice president

Sam Schumacher/Daily Senior Staffer Sen. Tammy Duckworth speaks at an event in October. Duckworth was sworn in on Tuesday by Vice President Joe Biden.





Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) was sworn in by Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, officially joining the Senate in the 115th Congress.

Duckworth was among 34 Senators sworn-in on Tuesday and joins the Democratic minority in the Senate. Duckworth, who beat out incumbent former Sen. Mark Kirk (R-Ill.) in November, will have a seat on the Environment and Public Works; Energy and Natural Resources; Commerce, Science and Transportation; as well as Small Business and Entrepreneurship committees.

Duckworth, an Army veteran who previously served in the U.S. House representing Chicago’s western suburbs, said in a news release that she will continue “supporting, protecting and keeping the promises we’ve made to our veterans and ensuring we fully stand behind the troops we send into danger overseas.”

In a short video statement, Duckworth said her work on the Commerce, Science and Transportation committee would be particularly important to the state.

“That will be incredibly important to Illinois when we talk about fixing our roads and rail and airports, as well as supporting our businesses and manufacturers,” she said.

In a news release, Duckworth said she was hoping to improve water quality through her work on the Environment and Public Works committee, which has jurisdiction over interstates and roads, as well as infrastructure such as bridges and dams. The committee also deals with public construction projects, nuclear power and environmental issues.

“I am also committed to making access to clean, lead-free water a reality for all Americans,” she said in the release.

Duckworth said in a release she will use her “unique perspective” from combat in the Middle East in her role on the Energy and Natural Resources committee, which will give her a seat at the table in dealing with nation’s energy policy.

“I‘ll be a strong supporter of policies … that strengthen American-made energy,” she said. “Not only because it’s good for our economy — though it is — but also because it means importing less oil from unstable foreign adversaries like Russia, and that’s good for our national security.”

