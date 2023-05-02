The Monthly: April Edition

In this edition of The Monthly: From generational and familial pressures to white-dominated industries like film, students of color talk about stereotypes and navigating challenges in the arts.

Further reads: Lexi Goldstein shares her thoughts on the new movie release “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.,” Emily Lichty explores the Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center Costume Shop and its designers that piece together the costumes that make shows come to life, and Kunjal Bastola and Rachel Schlueter comment on their dining experience at Yolk.

Read more from the April edition of The Monthly here.