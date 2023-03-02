Captured: Cats topple to Lions in Senior Night loss

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]

In its last home game of the season, Northwestern walked out with a loss on Senior Night against the Penn State Nittany Lions, 68-65. The game went into overtime, where the Lions secured their victory over the Wildcats with a half-second left on the clock.



















Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @joanne_n_h

Related Stories:

— Captured: Women’s basketball takes second conference win of the season

— Captured: Wildcats fly ahead of Hawkeyes, winning fifth conference game in a row

— Captured: Wildcats topple No. 1 Purdue in thrilling comeback