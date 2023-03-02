Captured: Cats topple to Lions in Senior Night loss

Joanne Haner, Digital Managing Editor

March 2, 2023

In its last home game of the season, Northwestern walked out with a loss on Senior Night against the Penn State Nittany Lions, 68-65. The game went into overtime, where the Lions secured their victory over the Wildcats with a half-second left on the clock.

People gather around a framed purple jersey with the number 53.
A person in a blue jersey reaches up when a person in white has one arm in the air and their eyes on a basketball.
A crowd wearing purple shakes long white balloons in the air.
A person in a white jersey defends a basketball against a person in a blue jersey.
A crowd wearing purple reaches out to the basketball court.
A person in a white jersey holds a basketball as a person in a blue jersey jumps while behind them.
People in blue and white jerseys watch as a basketball flies in the air toward the basketball hoop.
A person in a white jersey holds a basketball and pushes their face against a person in a blue jersey.
A person in a blue jersey takes a basketball as two players in white jerseys reach for it.

