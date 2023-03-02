Captured: Cats topple to Lions in Senior Night loss
March 2, 2023
In its last home game of the season, Northwestern walked out with a loss on Senior Night against the Penn State Nittany Lions, 68-65. The game went into overtime, where the Lions secured their victory over the Wildcats with a half-second left on the clock.
