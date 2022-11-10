Campaign signs line the sidewalks of Chicago Ave. beside the Alice Millar Chapel and Religious Center. (Zhizhong Xu/The Daily Northwestern)
Campaign signs line the sidewalks of Chicago Ave. beside the Alice Millar Chapel and Religious Center.

Zhizhong Xu/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Wildcats cast their votes for the 2022 midterm elections

Zhizhong Xu, Reporter

November 10, 2022

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern students rallied Tuesday around an election with historically low turnouts. NU Votes and Northwestern News Network were among the student groups that advocated for voter turnout at the midterm elections.

Gallery|8 Photos
Zhizhong Xu/The Daily Northwestern
NU Votes painted The Rock, urging the community to vote on election day.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @zhizhong_xu

Related Stories:

Evanston voters show up to the polls for reproductive rights, ranked-choice voting

The Daily Northwestern’s live midterm coverage

I hope American voices get heard’: Students react to 2022 midterm election results

The Daily Northwestern • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in