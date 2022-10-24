CAPTURED: Aminé headlines A&O Blowout; MICHELLE opens
October 24, 2022
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].
On Saturday, Northwestern’s A&O Productions hosted its annual Blowout concert featuring student DJ Vitamin K, band MICHELLE and headliner Aminé. The event sold out completely as students piled into the Welsh-Ryan Arena. Free to Northwestern students, the event returned in-person this past weekend for the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
