Results
Thanks for playing! Before you share, read more about Greek life housing, new superintendents and spring speakers.
#1. What place did Northwestern’s mock trial team come in at the American Mock Trial Association National Championship Tournament?
#2. Who is Evanston Township High School/District 202’s newest superintendent?
#3. What place did Northwestern Crew come in at the state championship?
#4. Who is the African American Studies Department’s keynote speaker for its 50th anniversary celebration?
#5. Who is A&O Productions’ spring speaker?
#6. What inaugural conference did ETHS students host last week?
#7. Which car part has been targeted in a string of thefts in Evanston?
#8. Who is the superintendent retiring from Evanston Township High School/District 202?
#9. Who kicked off the Global Engagement Summit?
#10. Which fraternity house was recently announced to be a dorm for next year?
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @WhoIsAlexPerry