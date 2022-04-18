(Eliana Storkamp)

Alex Perry, Newsroom Strategist

Results

Thanks for taking our news quiz! Read more about the ASG presidential election, EPL initiatives and Evanston’s search for a new city manager.

Thanks for taking our news quiz! Read more about the ASG presidential election, EPL initiatives and Evanston’s search for a new city manager.

Share your score!
Tweet your score!

#1. Which slate won Northwestern Associated Student Government’s presidential election this past week?

next

#2. How many positive COVID-19 cases did Evanston report this week?

next

#3. What month is Evanston Public Library celebrating?

next

#4. Which Northwestern sports team is undefeated in home games this season?

next

#5. How many city manager candidates is Evanston re-interviewing by the end of April?

next

#6. Who was Musician of the Week in our Arts and Entertainment section this week?

next

#7. Who is Evanston’s Parks and Recreation interim director?

next

#8. Who from TikTok addressed the Buffett Institute for Global Affairs last week?

next

#9. How much did Evanston allocate in American Rescue Plan Act funds to Northlight Theatre?

next

#10. Who is Medill's convocation speaker for this year’s graduation?

finish

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @WhoIsAlexPerry

The Daily Northwestern • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in