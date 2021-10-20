Homecoming Wildcats announced at Friday’s pep rally

As Northwestern University prepared for Homecoming, 10 students campaigned to be on the Homecoming Court. The Homecoming pep rally, held on Oct. 15, included games, performances and the Homecoming Court crowning. At the end of the ceremony, Weinberg senior Vanessa Obi and SESP senior Bobby Read were crowned as Homecoming Wildcats. Obi said she campaigned and aimed to win in order to represent queer and Black students on the court. She also said that as a resident assistant and organizer, she wanted to bring attention to campus workers during her campaign.

