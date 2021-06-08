Stakeholders discuss impact of Name, Image and Likeness legislation in Illinois

Name, Image and Likeness legislation has swept across the nation, getting statehouse approval in over a dozen states. Ahead of a Wednesday U.S. Senate hearing about NIL legislation, stakeholders discussed the potential impact NIL changes could have on student-athletes across Illinois.

