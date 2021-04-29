Football: Rashawn Slater selected 13th overall by Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 NFL Draft

Rashawn Slater stands with teammates at Ryan Field. The former Northwestern offensive lineman was selected 13th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rashawn Slater is headed to the City of Angels.

The former Northwestern offensive lineman was drafted 13th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft. Slater is the fourth first round selection in program history following the merger between the American Football League and the National Football League in 1970.

Defensive tackle Luis Castillo was chosen 28th overall by the San Diego Chargers in 2005, linebacker Napoleon Harris went 23rd overall to the Oakland Raiders in 2002 and offensive tackle Chris Hinton was selected with the fourth overall pick by the Denver Broncos in 1983.

Slater started 37 games in Evanston at both left and right tackle, finishing his career as one of the best offensive linemen to ever play for the Wildcats. He earned a consensus All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2019 after giving up zero sacks and one quarterback hit.

During his sophomore season, Slater was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team by the conference’s coach. He earned a spot on the Big Ten Network’s Freshman All-Big Ten Team in 2017 and was named the top freshman offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus.

Slater was projected to be one of the best offensive lineman of the 2020 season before he opted out. The Sugar Land, Texas native was named to the Outland Trophy watch list — an award given to the country’s top interior lineman — and received Preseason All-America recognition by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. Additionally, Pro Football Focus graded Slater as the Big Ten’s third-best returning player.

Slater was the second offensive lineman drafted after former Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell went seventh overall to the Detroit Lions. He joins a Chargers team that finished 7-9 last season.

