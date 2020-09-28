Blotter: Attempted apartment entry; church window broken

A man and woman tried to pry open the door to an Evanston man’s apartment on Sunday.

The 48-year-old man left his home, located in the 1400 block of Chicago Avenue, around 11:30 a.m. He returned an hour later and saw his door had been damaged, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said. The man also discovered a tool used in the attempt to pry the door open at the scene.

Video surveillance showed a man and woman trying to open the door with the tool, and leaving about three minutes before the resident returned to his apartment.

Henry said Evanston Police Department does not have any suspects as of now, but detectives will be following up on the incident.

Church window broken

A window at a church was reported broken on Saturday.

A neighbor of the Second Church of Christ, Scientist, located in the 2700 block of Hurd Avenue, called EPD about a broken window in the back of the church. EPD responded at around 2:47 p.m. and saw the window screen had been cut and the curtain and rod were outside the building, Henry said.

Officers called the church’s keyholder, who said it did not look as if anything else was missing from inside. The church requested the windows be boarded.

EPD has no suspects at this time.

Email: [email protected]

Comments