Blotter: Man arrested in connection with retail theft at Jewel-Osco





A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with retail theft in south Evanston.

Officers were dispatched to the Jewel-Osco in the 2400 block of Howard Street after store security saw the man take a bottle of vodka and two 12 packs of beer, Evanston police Cmdr. Joseph Dugan said. The items were valued at $62.47.

The man left the store without paying for the items, Dugan said. He was subsequently charged with retail theft, a misdemeanor.

Man arrested in connection with driving while under the influence

A Chicago man was arrested in Tuesday night connection with driving while under the influence of alcohol in south Evanston.

The driver was originally stopped for committing a lane violation at Lake Street and Ridge Avenue, Dugan said. His breath smelled of alcohol and his eyes appeared glassy.

He subsequently failed a sobriety test and was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor, and was also issued a traffic citation for improper lane usage.

