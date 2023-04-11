Graduate student catcher Cooper Foard swings at the ball during Northwestern’s game against Illinois on Friday. (Mika Ellison/Daily Senior Staffer)
Graduate student catcher Cooper Foard swings at the ball during Northwestern’s game against Illinois on Friday.

Mika Ellison/Daily Senior Staffer

Captured: Baseball beats Illinois 4-3

Mika Ellison, Audio Editor

April 11, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern pulled off a win against Illinois on Friday in the first game of a series it would go on to win.

BBALL_ILLINI_MIKA-16
Gallery|9 Photos
Mika Ellison/Daily Senior Staffer
Senior right fielder Stephen Hrustich takes off running.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @mikaellison23

Related Stories:

Baseball: What to Watch For: Northwestern strives for success in first Big Ten home series against Illinois 

Baseball: Notre Dame thrashes Northwestern 12-0 in Tuesday road contest 

Baseball: Northwestern drops opening Big Ten series to Purdue 

The Daily Northwestern • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in