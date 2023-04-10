(Ziye Wang/The Daily Northwestern)

Captured: Northwestern seizes a back-and-forth victory over number 23 Illinois, securing fifth win in a row

Ziye Wang, Assistant Photo Editor

April 10, 2023

No. 27 Northwestern (15-7, 4-1 Big Ten) triumphs in a narrow victory over No. 23 Illinois (15-9, 3-2 Big Ten). The score on Saturday was 4-3. Graduate student Ivan Yatsuk, graduate student Trice Pickens and junior Gleb Blekher led the Cats to victory in the singles matches.

A tennis player runs with their racket outstretched to return the ball to the other side.A tennis player in a white baseball cap lands on the ground after finishing their serve.A tennis ball comes at a player who prepares to swing at it with both hands on the racket.A tennis player in a black jersey looks at the other side of the court after finishing their swing.A tennis player in a black jersey and baseball cap holding a neon yellow racket with black stripes looks to the right.Two players walk toward each other after a winning point. The player on the left yells as the player on the right points to the first player attributing the point to them.

