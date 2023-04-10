Captured: Northwestern seizes a back-and-forth victory over number 23 Illinois, securing fifth win in a row

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

No. 27 Northwestern (15-7, 4-1 Big Ten) triumphs in a narrow victory over No. 23 Illinois (15-9, 3-2 Big Ten). The score on Saturday was 4-3. Graduate student Ivan Yatsuk, graduate student Trice Pickens and junior Gleb Blekher led the Cats to victory in the singles matches.

