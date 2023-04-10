The Cats celebrate sophomore infielder Ayana Lindsey’s home run. (Mary Randolph/The Daily Northwestern)
The Cats celebrate sophomore infielder Ayana Lindsey’s home run.

Mary Randolph/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Softball beats Penn State 9-4

Mary Randolph and Katie Chen

April 10, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]

No. 16 Northwestern (24-9, 9-1 Big Ten) swept its series against No. 55 Penn State (20-11, 2-7 Big Ten) this weekend and secured their first win on Friday with a final score of 9-4.

SB+vs+Penn+State_Mary+Randolph-2
Gallery|13 Photos
Mary Randolph/The Daily Northwestern
The Cats bust some pre-game moves, including the worm.

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @katieyachen

Related Stories:

Softball: Why I Play: Maeve Nelson talks recruitment, Women’s College World Series

Softball: Six Northwestern players homer in run-rule win over Illinois

Softball: Northwestern takes series over Iowa 2-1, clinching second seed in Big Ten

The Daily Northwestern • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in