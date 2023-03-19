(Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer)

Captured: Northwestern’s dance comes to a close after losing to UCLA 68-63

Angeli Mittal, Print Managing Editor

March 19, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

No. 7 seed Northwestern (22-12, Big Ten 12-8) was just six points away from getting its first Sweet Sixteen berth in program history. Though the Wildcats substantially gained traction in the second half, No. 2 seed UCLA (31-5, 18-2 Pac-12) was just a little bit better overall, leading to a 68-63 loss in Sacramento. This weekend was the second time the Cats appeared in the NCAA Tournament, and it’ll be up to next season’s team to try and score a third.

A basketball player in a purple jersey passes the ball to a player in a purple jersey in front of them.Several basketball players pull a player in a purple jersey up from the floor.A basketball player in purple dribbles the ball past a player in a white jersey while crouching low on the court.Basketball players in purple jerseys cheer from the bench.A basketball player in purple jumps up and tries to catch the ball.A cheerleader in white-and-purple raises their arms above their head and speaks to the crowd.A basketball player in purple jumps up as they catch the ball.A gray wildcat mascot wearing a purple jersey does a handstand on one hand next to a brown bear mascot wearing a blue jersey on the basketball court.A basketball player in white spreads their arms out to try and deflect the ball.Three fans in purple cheer from the crowd. The one in the middle points to the camera with two fingers.A player from the bench wearing black shouts.A player in purple jumps up to catch a basketball while pushing another player in white away.A group of cheerleaders in white-and-purple stand together next to a gray wildcat mascot wearing a purple jersey.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @amittal27

Related Stories:

Rapid Recap: No. 2 UCLA 68, No. 7 Northwestern 63

Men’s Basketball: What to Watch For: Still dancing! Northwestern readies for clash with No. 2 UCLA in Round of 32

Men’s Basketball: ‘I can’t talk enough about the support’: Northwestern fans journey from far and wide to support the Wildcats in the Big Dance

The Daily Northwestern • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in