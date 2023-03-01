Here’s how Evanston has allocated $38 million of its ARPA funding over the last two years

President Joe Biden and Congress enacted the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to address the national health, economic and social consequences of COVID-19. The law set aside $350 billion to create Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which give governments nationwide money to address the health, economic and social impacts of the pandemic.

The City of Evanston directly received almost $43.2 million from this fund over 2021 and 2022 and has distributed most of the money. As of March 1, City Council allocated almost $38 million of ARPA funds. It has about $5.2 million left to distribute, though about $1.2 million has been requested for specific proposals.

City Council decides how to allocate the funds among seven categories based on eligible uses determined by the U.S. Department of Treasury, though unallocated Participatory Budgeting funds have yet to be categorized. Councilmembers are required by federal law to finish allocating funds by Dec. 31, 2024. All funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

The Daily’s interactive tool breaks down how Evanston has been allocating ARPA money by category and project. Click each project name to learn about specific ARPA funding packages. To see how multiple projects compare, hold shift and select multiple projects.

Data Visualization by Kota Suzuki and Ava Mandoli

The Daily compiled information from Evanston’s Dec. 7 ARPA spreadsheet, Jan. 23 City Council ARPA update spreadsheet and other City Council and city committee agendas, packets and minutes to create this tool.

The Daily will update the interactive tool as City Council approves additional uses of ARPA funds.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @william2tong

Related Stories:

— Everything Evanston: City Council Rapid Recap talks ARPA funding and cashless business ban

— City Council discusses where to allocate about $5.7 million remaining ARPA funds

— City Council approves $3 million ARPA allocation to McGaw YMCA men’s residence renovation