Captured: Ramen hotspots feed downtown Evanston
November 18, 2022
As the weather gets colder, people may be looking for the best places nearby to get a warm bowl of ramen. Downtown Evanston is home to various restaurants that serve ramen, including Tomo Japanese Street Food, Ton-Ichi Ramen and Table to Stix Ramen.
