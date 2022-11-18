A kimchi ramen bowl at Tomo Japanese Street Food. (Kunjal Bastola/The Daily Northwestern)
A kimchi ramen bowl at Tomo Japanese Street Food.

Kunjal Bastola/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Ramen hotspots feed downtown Evanston

Leah Schroeder and Kunjal Bastola

November 18, 2022

As the weather gets colder, people may be looking for the best places nearby to get a warm bowl of ramen. Downtown Evanston is home to various restaurants that serve ramen, including Tomo Japanese Street Food, Ton-Ichi Ramen and Table to Stix Ramen.

RAMEN_KunjalLeah-06
Gallery|8 Photos
Leah Schroeder/The Daily Northwestern
Decorative umbrellas hang from the ceiling at Ton-Ichi Ramen.

 

