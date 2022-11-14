Captured: Evanston’s murals splash color on city streets

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

There’s public art peeking out from many of Evanston’s underpasses or splashed across buildings. Some of the murals carry a clear message — artist Ben Blount’s “Resolved” quotes Evanston’s Commitment to End Structural Racism and Achieve Racial Equity, a resolution passed by the city council recognizing Evanston’s past discriminatory policies.The meaning of other murals is more up to interpretation — “Fluent Foundations” by Molly Zakrajsek abstractly spirals up its underpass, prompting more questions than it answers. However, all the murals bring a little more color to the city streets.

Gallery | 8 Photos Cole Reynolds/The Daily Northwestern These painted benches in the Ridgeville Park District were created by artist Cheri Lee Charlton from 2020 to 2021.

