“Solidarity” by artist Rahmaan Statik was painted on Oakton Elementary School in 2021. (Cole Reynolds/The Daily Northwestern)
“Solidarity” by artist Rahmaan Statik was painted on Oakton Elementary School in 2021.

Cole Reynolds/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Evanston’s murals splash color on city streets

Cole Reynolds, Reporter

November 14, 2022

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

There’s public art peeking out from many of Evanston’s underpasses or splashed across buildings. Some of the murals carry a clear message — artist Ben Blount’s “Resolved” quotes Evanston’s Commitment to End Structural Racism and Achieve Racial Equity, a resolution passed by the city council recognizing Evanston’s past discriminatory policies.The meaning of other murals is more up to interpretation — “Fluent Foundations” by Molly Zakrajsek abstractly spirals up its underpass, prompting more questions than it answers. However, all the murals bring a little more color to the city streets.

IMG_3636_edits
Gallery|8 Photos
Cole Reynolds/The Daily Northwestern
These painted benches in the Ridgeville Park District were created by artist Cheri Lee Charlton from 2020 to 2021.

 

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @charcole27

Related stories:

Resident beautifies city with garage door murals

Evanston Mural Arts Program paints the town, unveiling two new murals

Chicago artists paint food-inspired murals in downtown Evanston underpass

The Daily Northwestern • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in