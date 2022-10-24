Captured: Behind the Scenes-students film original work on campus

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

All across Northwestern’s Evanston campus, it’s not rare to see students setting up cameras, lights and sets to film a scene for their forthcoming production. Below is a photo gallery featuring behind-the-scenes images of one film production, Coffee Stains, as well as student filmmakers in action.

Gallery | 7 Photos Casey He/The Daily Northwestern Coffee Stains is a musical romantic comedy about two college students, Chester and Theresa, who fall in love after an accidental coffee spill.

