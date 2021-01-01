Football: Looking back at a memorable 2020 Northwestern season
January 1, 2021
Football
In the midst of an unprecedented season, No. 14 Northwestern has put together one of the best seasons in its program’s history. The Wildcats (6-2, 6-1 Big Ten) cruised to their second Big Ten West title in three years, anchored by a defense ranked No. 5 in the country in points allowed and No. 8 in turnovers forced per game.
But the journey didn’t come without a few bumps in the road — a road loss to Michigan State and a loss to perennial college football goliath Ohio State. NU’s season will culminate Friday in the Citrus Bowl against Auburn. With a win, the Cats will take home their fourth-straight bowl victory, a mark the program has never previously achieved.
Use the arrows at the bottom of this interactive to look back at the images, players, and moments that made NU’s 2020 season a memorable one.
