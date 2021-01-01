Football: Looking back at a memorable 2020 Northwestern season

In the midst of an unprecedented season, No. 14 Northwestern has put together one of the best seasons in its program’s history. The Wildcats (6-2, 6-1 Big Ten) cruised to their second Big Ten West title in three years, anchored by a defense ranked No. 5 in the country in points allowed and No. 8 in turnovers forced per game.

But the journey didn’t come without a few bumps in the road — a road loss to Michigan State and a loss to perennial college football goliath Ohio State. NU’s season will culminate Friday in the Citrus Bowl against Auburn. With a win, the Cats will take home their fourth-straight bowl victory, a mark the program has never previously achieved.

Use the arrows at the bottom of this interactive to look back at the images, players, and moments that made NU’s 2020 season a memorable one.

