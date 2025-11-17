Football: Northwestern fails to capitalize on 5 takeaways in heartbreaking 24-22 loss versus No. 18 Michigan

Forcing five turnovers is a difficult feat, something teams across the country had done just 23 times this season. In those games, the thieving teams combined to post a 22-1 record, and were a perfect 7-0 when not turning the ball over themselves.

Despite trailing for the majority of the game, the Wildcats (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) were a thorn in the Wolverines’ (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten) side throughout. However, coach David Braun’s offense couldn’t match his defense’s five turnovers, and the ’Cats ultimately fell 24-22.

“When you’ve got your foot on somebody’s throat at home, a team like Michigan, you got to put them away,” Braun said postgame.

On its first drive, the Michigan offense pushed NU’s defense to the brink and marched 59 yards down the field, only to miss the ensuing field goal attempt from inside the red zone.

On the other side of the ball, it was more of the same.

The Wolverines’ staunch defensive line brought NU’s opening drive to a halt, but Braun pulled a fake punt out of his hat to give his crew new life. The deception only delayed the drive’s eventual punt.

Twelve plays later, running back Jordan Marshall plunged one yard for the game’s first score.

After both teams traded punts, NU got on the board with a 34-yard field goal by graduate student kicker Jack Olsen, and from there, the hosts’ defense found its stride.

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Anto Saka sniffed out some trickery from the Wolverine offense on the next drive and clubbed the ball from wide receiver Andrew Marsh’s hands on a reverse. With a recovery by redshirt junior linebacker Braydon Brus, NU snatched the ball back.

However, the ’Cats were eventually forced to settle for three once again.

When halftime arrived, the hosts trailed by a single point and were positioned well with some hard-earned momentum and the opportunity to get the ball back after the break.

However, it was the Wolverines who made the most of the intermission. A quick punt on NU’s opening drive of the half gave way to a five-play, 85-yard touchdown drive from the visitors.

Although the ’Cats’ second drive quickly became a repeat of its first, the team got a gift from its specialists. Graduate student long snapper Liam Reardon forced the first fumble of his career on the Wolverines’ punt return and landed on top of it for NU’s second punch out on the day.

Two plays later, redshirt junior running back Joseph Himon II carried the ’Cats into the red zone for the third time with a 17-yard pickup down the left sideline, but a familiar foe resurfaced — the team’s redzone offense.

Facing the Big Ten’s fourth-best defense in the final 20 yards of the field, NU’s third trip ended the same way as its first two, and another short kick from Olsen cut the deficit to five.

While the ’Cats kept kicking, the Wolverines began to run away with the game. Michigan only needed five minutes after the field goal for Marshall to score his second touchdown of the contest, and the hosts faced a 21-9 deficit by the time the fourth quarter began.

With their backs against the wall, the ’Cats’ offense thrived off the added pressure.

Graduate student quarterback Preston Stone connected on two completions of 20-plus yards within the first three plays of the quarter and capped the drive off emphatically when his team pushed him forward for his first rushing touchdown in purple.

Imbued with energy, the defense was just as eager to get back in the game. On Michigan’s next set of downs, redshirt junior defensive back Braden Turner grabbed the first interception of his career and nearly took it back to the house on the return.

“That’s what we expect,” Turner said postgame. “We just got to keep it going, keep playing hard and play our game.”

Redshirt sophomore running back Caleb Komolafe carried it the remaining six yards on the next play, and following a failed two-point attempt, NU suddenly had a one-point lead.

The turnover party didn’t end there. As Michigan looked to respond to its first deficit of the day, redshirt junior safety Robert Fitzgerald continued his prolific performance by intercepting quarterback Bryce Underwood just as the Michigan offense looked to enter the red zone.

Fitzgerald was everywhere for the ’Cats on Saturday, finishing the day with a career-high 15 tackles, along with a tackle for loss and the aforementioned interception.

“I’ve seen what I know Rob can do and how he can play, and that just shows the work he’s been putting in since January,” Turner said. “It’s great to have him on defense, and it’s great to have him on our side.”

Unfortunately, just as quickly as the ’Cats offense found its groove, it vanished, and a three-and-out on its next sequence handed the ball right back to their foes.

When it looked like Michigan would strike again, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore gambled and left his offense on the field for a 4th-and-1 from NU’s 24-yard line. A botched handoff between Underwood and running back Bryson Kuzdzal became Michigan’s third fumble, and Turner swooped in to pick up his second takeaway of the afternoon.

The defense had put the finishing touches on its magnum opus. For the offense, it was a different story.

With the chance to put the game out of reach, Stone and the offense again went three and out, running just six plays from scrimmage in the contest’s final 12 minutes.

“There’s really nothing more important than executing in the fourth quarter, and that starts with me,” Stone said after the game. “So, we’ll go back and look at the film and go back to the drawing board this week and see what we need to do.”

Given one final shot, the Wolverines reverted to form, and recaptured the lead with a 31-yard field goal by kicker Dominic Zvada in the game’s final moments.

Following the game, Braun’s comments to reporters hung heavy over the media room at Wrigley Field — there was no moral victory for sticking with one of the “big boys in the conference.”

The Wildcats return to Wrigley Field on Saturday to take on Minnesota for their last home game of the season.

