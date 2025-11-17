Captured: No. 18 Michigan walks off Northwestern at Wrigley Field, 24-22

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern lost to No. 18 Michigan 24-22 Saturday at a packed Wrigley Field after Wolverines’ (6-1, 8-2 Big Ten) kicker Dominic Zvada drilled a 31-yard game-winning kick. Despite securing five turnovers, the Wildcats (3-4, 5-5 Big Ten) were unable to complete a 12-point comeback. Three ’Cats defenders surpassed 10 total tackles, with junior safety Robert Fitzgerald leading the group with 15. The loss moved NU to 0-6 at “The Friendly Confines.”

