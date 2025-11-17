NU’s student section celebrates.
Northwestern’s student section cheers during Saturday’s game against No. 18 Michigan
Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: No. 18 Michigan walks off Northwestern at Wrigley Field, 24-22

Byline photo of Cayla Labgold-Carroll
Byline photo of Kamran Nia
Cayla Labgold-Carroll and Kamran Nia
November 17, 2025
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern lost to No. 18 Michigan 24-22 Saturday at a packed Wrigley Field after Wolverines’ (6-1, 8-2 Big Ten) kicker Dominic Zvada drilled a 31-yard game-winning kick. Despite securing five turnovers, the Wildcats (3-4, 5-5 Big Ten) were unable to complete a 12-point comeback. Three ’Cats defenders surpassed 10 total tackles, with junior safety Robert Fitzgerald leading the group with 15. The loss moved NU to 0-6 at “The Friendly Confines.”

NU players run out of the tunnel.
(Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern)
A NU player tackles a Michigan player.
(Kamran Nia/The Daily Northwestern)
Michigan fans packed the stands.
(Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern)
A NU player catches a football.
(Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern)
Cheerleaders do a split leg jump.
(Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern)
A NU player celebrates.
(Kamran Nia/The Daily Northwestern)
NU fan screams in the stands.
(Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern)
A group of NU and Michigan players clash as the ball is in the air.
(Kamran Nia/The Daily Northwestern)
NU player holding a football being headbutted by a Michigan player.
(Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern)
Football soars through the goalposts.
(Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern)
A NU player’s helmet falls off as he hits the ground, looking at a Michigan player with the football.
(Kamran Nia/The Daily Northwestern)
An NU player attempts a juke move as a Michigan player nears.
(Kamran Nia/The Daily Northwestern)
Players vie to block the ball.
(Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern)
Players tackle each other.
(Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern)
Michigan players celebrate while swarming a Michigan player.
(Kamran Nia/The Daily Northwestern)
A Michigan player is carried off the field.
(Kamran Nia/The Daily Northwestern)
Michigan player taps NU player on the back after win.
(Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern)
Young Michigan fans call out to players.
(Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern)
A Michigan player greets two young fans.
(Kamran Nia/The Daily Northwestern)

Email: [email protected]

X: @kamran_nia

 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @caylalc 

 

