Curtain Call: VC2’s ‘The Moors’ is everything and moors

Over the weekend, Vibrant Colors Collective transformed Shanley Pavilion into a Victorian mansion on the English moors for four shows on Friday and Saturday. VC2 chose Jen Silverman’s play “The Moors” for its fall retelling slot, in which a BIPOC cast and crew “retells” a show that typically features white actors.

“The Moors” begins with two sisters (Agatha and Huldey), their dog and their maid awaiting the arrival of a new governess named Emilie, played by Communication sophomore Dora Zuo.

When Emilie arrives, she is confused by the absence of both Master Branwell, the man whom she has corresponded with via letter up until her arrival, and the child she is supposed to take care of.

In a shocking twist, Agatha eventually reveals that she has trapped her brother Branwell in the attic upstairs, giving him only enough food to keep him alive, and that she is the one who wrote romantic letters to Emilie.

Her ploy? Use Branwell’s sperm to impregnate Emilie and then raise the child with her, carrying on their family line.

“The Moors” includes some truly dark and Gothic moments, setting it apart from any show I’ve seen at Northwestern. The cast doesn’t shy away from these uncomfortable themes, giving it their all in every scene.

Communication sophomore Clarisa Gomez Rodriguez oozes confidence and charisma as Agatha. A less skilled actor may have portrayed this character as cartoonishly evil and hypersexual, but Gomez Rodriguez knew exactly when to hold back and when to go all out. And go all out, she did. The romantic tension between Gomez Rodriguez and Zuo was so intense at times that it left audience members blushing.

As Emilie allows Agatha to seduce and corrupt her, the other characters also become more depraved.

Outside the mansion, the mastiff (Communication sophomore Nigel Swinson) befriends an injured moorhen (Communication freshman Beatrice Biello). The charming and comedic Biello soared in her first production at NU, while Swinson won the audience’s sympathies as the sad, lonely family pet.

Even the dog, though, could not escape the corruption present in the show. When Swinson walked onstage with his eyes full of regret and the moor-hen’s blood smeared around his mouth, I gasped; it was tragic to see a character that was initially so sympathetic become so cruel.

But not every character waits to become cruel. Communication sophomore Tvesha Gupta, as the maid, was terrifying and intimidating from the start.

She persuades the naïve, fame-seeking Huldey (Communication sophomore Sophia Yen) to kill Agatha, and, in what is without a doubt the show’s best moment, Huldey does.

Enraged when Agatha calls her boring, Huldey tackles her sister to the ground, choking and beating her. Once she realizes Agatha is dead, Huldey announces to the audience that she will sing a song.

The ridiculously campy number about Huldey’s sororicide, complete with a rap and a dance break, hits the audience like a truck. Yen’s performance was so incredible that I had to resist the urge to give a standing ovation in the middle of the second act.

The team’s willingness to lean hard into every aspect of the show, from the gothic to the tragic to the camp, made it better than I could have imagined. “The Moors” was a well-selected show that allowed its young cast members to display their range and left me excited for whatever VC2 does next.

