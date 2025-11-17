Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Curtain Call: VC2’s ‘The Moors’ is everything and moors

Photo courtesy of Ashley Dong
The sisters, their maid and their mastiff await the arrival of their new governess.
Kate Pollot, Assistant Crossword Editor
November 17, 2025

Over the weekend, Vibrant Colors Collective transformed Shanley Pavilion into a Victorian mansion on the English moors for four shows on Friday and Saturday. VC2 chose Jen Silverman’s play “The Moors” for its fall retelling slot, in which a BIPOC cast and crew “retells” a show that typically features white actors. 

“The Moors” begins with two sisters (Agatha and Huldey), their dog and their maid awaiting the arrival of a new governess named Emilie, played by Communication sophomore Dora Zuo.

When Emilie arrives, she is confused by the absence of both Master Branwell, the man whom she has corresponded with via letter up until her arrival, and the child she is supposed to take care of.

In a shocking twist, Agatha eventually reveals that she has trapped her brother Branwell in the attic upstairs, giving him only enough food to keep him alive, and that she is the one who wrote romantic letters to Emilie. 

Her ploy? Use Branwell’s sperm to impregnate Emilie and then raise the child with her, carrying on their family line. 

“The Moors” includes some truly dark and Gothic moments, setting it apart from any show I’ve seen at Northwestern. The cast doesn’t shy away from these uncomfortable themes, giving it their all in every scene.

Communication sophomore Clarisa Gomez Rodriguez oozes confidence and charisma as Agatha. A less skilled actor may have portrayed this character as cartoonishly evil and hypersexual, but Gomez Rodriguez knew exactly when to hold back and when to go all out. And go all out, she did. The romantic tension between Gomez Rodriguez and Zuo was so intense at times that it left audience members blushing.

As Emilie allows Agatha to seduce and corrupt her, the other characters also become more depraved.

Outside the mansion, the mastiff (Communication sophomore Nigel Swinson) befriends an injured moorhen (Communication freshman Beatrice Biello). The charming and comedic Biello soared in her first production at NU, while Swinson won the audience’s sympathies as the sad, lonely family pet.

Even the dog, though, could not escape the corruption present in the show. When Swinson walked onstage with his eyes full of regret and the moor-hen’s blood smeared around his mouth, I gasped; it was tragic to see a character that was initially so sympathetic become so cruel. 

But not every character waits to become cruel. Communication sophomore Tvesha Gupta, as the maid, was terrifying and intimidating from the start. 

She persuades the naïve, fame-seeking Huldey (Communication sophomore Sophia Yen) to kill Agatha, and, in what is without a doubt the show’s best moment, Huldey does.

Enraged when Agatha calls her boring, Huldey tackles her sister to the ground, choking and beating her. Once she realizes Agatha is dead, Huldey announces to the audience that she will sing a song.

The ridiculously campy number about Huldey’s sororicide, complete with a rap and a dance break, hits the audience like a truck. Yen’s performance was so incredible that I had to resist the urge to give a standing ovation in the middle of the second act.

The team’s willingness to lean hard into every aspect of the show, from the gothic to the tragic to the camp, made it better than I could have imagined. “The Moors” was a well-selected show that allowed its young cast members to display their range and left me excited for whatever VC2 does next.

Email: [email protected]

X: @KPollot47452

Instagram: @kate.pollot

Related Stories:

WAVE Productions’ ‘Something Rotten!’ brings joy and whimsy

‘Urinetown’ satirizes capitalism through song

NU’s Vibrant Colors Collective premieres multicultural production of ‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Adam Clarke (Communication freshman Liev Bruce-Low) helps Teddy Gustavson (Communication sophomore Klax Kirsammer) up after play-fighting.
Wirtz Center original play ‘Amicus’ follows university students through love, war
Barone and Baram starred in the hit Prime Video show “Overcompensating,” which aired this spring.
‘Overcompensating’ stars Mary Beth Barone and Wally Baram perform in sold-out A&O fall speaker event
Soo Shin’s “Pas de Deux 3.13.24-2 (Pacific Ocean)” is among the works in Block’s current exhibit “Pouring, Spilling, Bleeding.”
‘Printmaking in Process’ talk unearths hidden tenderness beneath laborious art form
Author Raegan Revord discusses their debut novel, “Rules for Fake Girlfriends,” in front of a Chicago crowd.
Q&A: Author Raegan Revord discusses writing process and rom-com favorites in debut novel ‘Rules for Fake Girlfriends’
Artem Pop Up Gallery is located on Sherman Ave. in the heart of downtown Evanston.
Artem Pop Up Gallery to downsize, give up workshop space after limited signups
Members of the “Urinetown” rebellion fight back against a pay-to-pee system.
Theo’s ‘Urinetown’ satirizes capitalism through song