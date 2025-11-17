Q&A: Northwestern alum and Climate Action Evanston Executive Director Jack Jordan talks environmental action

From engaging in Northwestern’s environmental activism scene as an undergraduate student, to becoming the executive director of Climate Action Evanston, a non-profit that leads local environmental initiatives, Jack Jordan (Weinberg ’22) has dedicated his career to sustainability.

Jordan majored in environmental sciences and American studies at NU. He wrote his senior thesis on environmental activism in Evanston and was a member of Fossil Free NU, an environmental activism group on campus.

Now, Jordan spearheads change in Evanston, working with City Council, Evanston Township High School and local residents to accomplish the sustainability goals laid out in Evanston’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan, approved by the council in 2018.

The Daily sat down with Jordan to talk about his journey to becoming executive director of CAE.

The Daily: What led you to Climate Action Evanston?

Jordan: In American studies (at NU), we have to write a senior honors thesis. I really wanted to study how cities were adapting to climate change and making plans. A lot of cities were making climate action plans at that time in 2022. And I had decided that, looking into Evanston’s history, it was clear that Evanston was one of the few cities that was actually successful in meeting its climate goals.

So instead of doing a multi-city case study or looking in Chicago, I decided to only focus my senior thesis on Evanston. I did an oral history project, where I interviewed about 20 activists from the late 90s through the present day to understand what had been successful in the past and what wasn’t successful at that current time. At that time, we had had the 2018 Climate Action (and) Resilience Plan, but there hadn’t been much action on it. There hadn’t been much progress being made when it was about five years after that big climate action plan. That was kind of my entry point into the world of local climate activism. I always worked on it in school and had internships that were focused on it.

Climate Action Evanson has been around now, in some form or another, for more than 20 years. They became an actual nonprofit as (Citizens’ Greener Evanston), was their former name in 2011. And they ran the community’s transition over into renewable energy, which was a grassroots campaign that helped them meet their goals. Between interviewing a lot of my current board members, I interviewed (them) for my thesis and then after graduation, they invited me to be on their board. So, I was working at a renewable energy firm and volunteering with them. And it was just clear that the place that we were at in our journey really required more than what a volunteer organization could do. So then it was a long process, but eventually, I came on as their first paid staff person in April of 2024.

The Daily: What is it like to work in the environmental space right now?

Jordan: It can definitely be really disheartening. I think I’m a little bit more mentally prepared than most people. I was just expecting it was going to be bad. We kind of tune it out, and I guess that’s the beauty of local work. Local work always needs to happen. And when the federal government isn’t doing anything to support national climate works, like the Inflation Reduction Act and the IIHA, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, those were huge, huge climate policies that pretty much ceased to exist now. There’s hardly any federal programs. But in some ways, I think it’s clarifying, because it shows that the work that we really need to do is still at the local level.

We still live in a very carbon-intensive society, and yes, we need the federal government to act on that, but there’s actually a ton of groundwork that we need to do in order to really prepare for when those programs open back up.

The Daily: What local policies are working well in Evanston and what do you think needs improvement?

Jordan: The ones that are going well, Healthy Buildings Ordinance, I think that’s number one. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done there. They still have to do the rule making, but the bodies that were appointed to do the rule making have really great people on them. So we’re really excited for that.

I think just the big thing that we want to see is, especially at Northwestern, Northwestern has sustainability goals. We need Northwestern to be transparent about that, about where they are, and to actually try to implement those goals in good faith. And I think a lot of the staff are supportive of it, and they’ve worked really hard. I think the administration just isn’t behind it. And that was totally true in the fight with the Healthy Buildings Ordinance because it just really showed where Northwestern’s heart was at, and it wasn’t in sustainability.

And that’s why we’re focused on working with the students and the faculty, because they are supportive of this. You look at Evanston Township High School, it’s totally different from Northwestern. Staff are totally behind implementation of policy. It’s the staff that are really leading the way. We don’t have that relationship at Northwestern yet. But I think we’ll get there.

