‘The Addams Family’ blends heart and humor, drawing full houses at Wirtz Center

The Wirtz Center sold out all seven shows for its production of “The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy,” which premiered Nov. 14 and has four more showings scheduled, Thursday through Sunday.

The musical comedy follows the titular characters as it navigates a dinner with the family of the smitten Lucas Beineke (Communication junior Rowan Sharma), Wednesday Addams’ boyfriend. The twist? Wednesday (Communication sophomore Ava Chen) has asked her father, Gomez (Communication senior Lucca Silva), to keep her engagement to Lucas secret from her mother, Morticia. Gomez struggles to balance his relationship with his wife with his promise to his daughter, all while the kooky Addams family attempts to appear normal to the Beinekes.

“In every other iteration, the Addamses may have conflict with other people, but not within themselves,” Director Christopher Llewyn Ramirez said. “Getting to explore that… allowed us to give the audiences all the similar tropes that they’ve come to expect but then giving them a little bit more of the human aspect.”

Ramirez said he wanted to “respect the iconography” of the Addams family’s looks as he brought the nostalgic characters to life. While the main characters remained their eccentric selves, Ramirez said, he wanted to amplify the Addams ancestors’ role in the story, expanding on themes of those from previous generations guiding their descendants.

Communication senior Nora James Eikner played Morticia. “The Addams Family” is her first Wirtz production and biggest role at NU yet, she said, and explained that being cast as Morticia came as a surprise to her, as she had auditioned for the completely different role of Alice, Lucas’ mother. Eikner said Ramirez saw aspects in her that she did not think she had.

“(Morticia) just has so much power to her, and she’s so confident in a way that I as a person feel like I’m not,” said Eikner. “(She) is just never ashamed and also loves her family and her husband and everyone so much. She’s always herself, and I just love that about her.”

But the role did not come without its challenges. Playing Morticia didn’t just mean getting into costume and applying makeup, Eikner said, but being extremely bold and self-assured.

Melissa Phillips, a teacher at Gemini Middle School in Niles, brought her family, including her “Addams Family” superfan daughter, to the show after receiving a printed flyer in the mail.

“The combination of humor and singing and dancing, it just really blew me away to the point where I feel like I would like to take my family again,” she said.

Phillips said that, during the show, she was already thinking about who to recommend it to. Aside from her party of nine, she said, she wanted to share the show with her students, friends and neighbors.

For Eikner, the production’s value extends beyond the fun she had with the cast and crew and the anticipation she held for each and every rehearsal; she emphasized the importance of involving the audience in the story.

“When you come to the show, we’re performing it for you, and you are as much a part of it as everyone on stage,” Eikner said. “All of us onstage just really love each other, and the Addams family (is) an emblem of love and truth. That’s what the show is all about.”

