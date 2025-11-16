Football: In emotional press conference, Braun reflects on ‘gut punch’ Michigan loss, Northwestern’s reputation

To some of those outside the Northwestern football program, forcing five turnovers and taking No. 18 Michigan down to the wire may constitute a valiant effort. Coach David Braun doesn’t want to hear it.

In an emotional press conference, Braun made it clear that his Wildcats (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) will not settle for close losses anymore. He wants to lead a squad that expects respect from those outside the locker room, not just pats on the back.

“This program isn’t like: ‘Hey, we’re gonna give it our best and see what happens,’” Braun said following NU’s 24-22 loss Saturday. “The expectation is to go win a Big Ten Championship, and everyone better understand that… Don’t mistake our program’s politeness for weakness.”

After trailing for the first three quarters, NU took a 22-21 lead with 12:07 minutes remaining in the game. The ’Cats held onto that lead for 12:05 minutes, but could not stave off a late game-winning field goal drive from the Wolverines (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten).

Braun acknowledged that falling short against Michigan did not meet the Big Ten championship standard that his team holds itself to.

“Is anyone satisfied with the result today, or feeling okay because we came back and we gave it a good try?” Braun said. “Absolutely not.”

Early in the game, Braun demonstrated a commitment to aggressive play. The ’Cats converted a fake punt on 4th-and-1 on their first offensive drive.

An early Michigan missed field goal and a forced fumble in the second quarter kept the game close in the first half despite NU’s offensive struggles. The ’Cats accumulated just six first downs in the first half, but rallied to enter halftime trailing 7-6.

“We’re not going to operate from a position of fear,” Braun said. “We believe this is a good plan, we’re gonna go execute it. Even down two scores, there was a belief within all three phases, the coaching staff and within our defense, that we were gonna find a way to get this done.”

In the second half, the ’Cats forced four more turnovers, three of which came in the fourth quarter. Despite winning the turnover battle, 5-0, and leading for most of the fourth quarter, NU could not hold off Michigan’s last push.

The Wolverines finished the game with an 11-play, 50-yard drive to set up kicker Dominic Zvada’s game-winning 31-yard field goal. Braun called the loss a “gut punch” after the ’Cats clawed back in the second half from down 12, but said it will not deter them with two games left on the schedule.

“Whether it’s (from) our football team, whether it’s our coaching staff, our fanbase, the media, officials, none of us want to hear, ‘Hey, good effort, guys. You gave Michigan a run for their money. That was a great effort,” Braun said. “We came here to win a football game, and that was the expectation.”

It is rare for a home team to silence a stadium, but that is precisely what happened for most of the fourth quarter. The largely maize and blue crowd fell silent after redshirt sophomore running back Caleb Komolafe’s go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth and did not return to its first-half levels until Zvada’s walk-off kick.

In six games at Wrigley Field since 2010, the ’Cats are 0-6. Although the Wrigley games count as home games for NU, visiting fans have embraced the venue as a destination game and packed out the stands. Next week, NU returns to Wrigley to host Minnesota with another chance to clinch bowl eligibility.

Braun said that he expects the new Ryan Field, scheduled to open in 2026, to create a consistent home-field advantage for the ’Cats that the program can parlay into building new generations of fans.

“Maybe the seven-year-old young man that was here as a Michigan fan with his dad comes to his first game at the new Ryan field and has such a good time that ultimately (he decided), ‘Dad, I appreciate that you’re a Michigan fan, but I’m a ’Cats fan,’” Braun said.

The ’Cats already beat Penn State on the road earlier this year. After having Michigan on the ropes on national television, Braun said he hopes the rest of the country will hold NU to the same standard it holds the biggest-name teams in the Big Ten.

“As much as I appreciate someone’s, ‘Hey, good effort. Good job. We’re proud of you.’ We ultimately came here to win a football game,” Braun said. “Putting the world on notice that this isn’t just the good old ’Cats that are going to try their best, we expect the same treatment, expectation and everything that goes into everyone else. I know there’s Big Boys in this conference. Well, good. Bring them on.”

