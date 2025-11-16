Field Hockey: Schulze’s late game-winner pushes No. 2 Northwestern past No. 12 Miami (OH) to Final Four

When graduate student forward Grace Schulze received a pass near the backline, less than two minutes remained between No. 2 Northwestern and No. 12 Miami (OH). The score sat at 2-2, the same as it had 43 minutes of game time earlier.

Schulze dropped to her knees and fired a shot, beating three diving defenders and clearing the goalline for the score. She gave her squad a 3-2 lead, and 100 seconds later, it became a 3-2 win.

The Wildcats (20-1, 8-0 Big Ten) are headed back to the Final Four for the fifth straight time.

After beating the RedHawks (16-5, 8-1 Mid-American) 5-1 earlier this season, NU claimed a 3-2 postseason victory after a gritty battle that took nearly every minute to find a winner.

The ’Cats faced two teams in historic games, beating Yale in its first NCAA Tournament game and now Miami (OH) in its first quarterfinal appearance.

NU didn’t score until the end of the second quarter against the Bulldogs on Friday, and it looked to nab an early lead against the highest scoring team in the country on Sunday.

Halfway through the first quarter, the ’Cats earned the game’s first penalty corner, with Schulze to insert. She found graduate student midfielder Maddie Zimmer, who controlled the ball for sophomore midfielder Laura Salamanca. Salamanca fired a shot into the left side of the net for the goal.

When facing a team with a high-powered offense like Miami, a one-goal lead was far from safe.

The RedHawks earned two penalty corners over the next few minutes, unable to convert on the first but took advantage on the second. Similar to NU’s goal, Miami sent the ball to the top of the shooting circle, and it was zipped into the net by defender Kylie Coughlin.

After the goal, Zimmer looked to take back the lead on the ensuing possession, but her shot went wide. The ’Cats kept the pressure on, and with under a minute remaining in the quarter, they took another penalty corner. The first shot, which came from senior defender Maja Zivojnovic, was blocked, but junior midfielder Ella Kokinis controlled the rebound and snuck a shot into the goal.

The quarter came to a close with NU leading 2-1. It outshot the RedHawks 4-2 during the period, and both teams drew two corners.

Miami got moving quickly to start the second quarter, and after a foul in front of the goal, it earned a penalty shot. Midfielder Malena Sabez took the attempt and fired it to the left of redshirt freshman goalkeeper Juliana Boon, tying the game at 2-2.

During the remainder of the quarter, the ’Cats outshot their opponent 5-1 but were unable to regain the lead. The contest went into halftime in a 2-2 stalemate.

Each squad possessed the ball inside the shooting circle during the first half of the third quarter, but neither logged a shot attempt and the score held.

The RedHawks logged the first shot attempt of the quarter around the eight-minute mark, and NU followed it up with two of its own just two minutes later, but none of them found the back of the net. The latter of the ’Cats’ shots came off the stick of junior forward Ashley Sessa after she forced a turnover at the top of the shooting circle, and it was saved off the pad of goalkeeper Nicky Sjouken.

NU earned consecutive corners and attempted three shots in a 15-second span, but Miami’s defense held strong.

The third quarter came to a close with the score still showing 2-2. The top-five offenses had gone silent after a back-and-forth first half.

Two minutes into the fourth quarter, a player on each squad was given a green card, keeping the teams at even numbers. The ’Cats earned the first corner of the quarter, but they could not convert on their proceeding shots.

With under five minutes remaining in the contest, Schulze drove down the far side and maneuvered past her defender. She sent the ball to the front of the goal, but junior forward Olivia-Bent Cole was unable to deflect the ball into the goal.

Schulze had another opportunity for the go-ahead goal when she earned a penalty corner with under two minutes remaining. She slotted the ball to Zimmer, leaving it for junior defender Ilse Tromp, who sent it back to Schulze. She sent a shot past multiple defenders, finally giving NU the lead.

A video review confirmed that the ball did, in fact, cross the line, and the ’Cats bunkered down on defense, preparing for the final minute. They controlled possession and didn’t allow the RedHawks to attempt a shot.

As the clock hit triple-zeros, NU stormed the field, celebrating its victory and return to the tournament semifinals.

Schulze tallied one goal and one assist, and the former was her sixth game-winning goal of the season. Salamanca and Kokinis each scored their second goals of the season. Boon recorded one save while allowing two goals.

The ’Cats will venture to Durham, N.C., for the Final Four, where they will take on No. 1 North Carolina on Friday. Start time is to set for 1:30 p.m.

