Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary preserves independence, partnership with NU amid plans to relocate to South Campus

As Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary prepares to relocate to the southern part of Northwestern’s campus in fall 2027, its over 170-year relationship with NU — shaped by a shared history and an independent mission — continues to evolve.

Garrett is a private seminary and graduate school affiliated with the United Methodist Church. The seminary offers programs to train leaders in theology, ministry and public service, and maintains a Methodist approach to education.

The seminary was founded in 1853 by Methodist leaders who aimed to create a community where faith and learning reinforced one another, according to Garrett President Javier Viera. The leaders sought to educate clergy for the church and citizens for a growing democracy, with NU shaping civic leaders and Garrett shaping religious leaders, according to Viera.

Though located on NU’s campus, Garrett remains independent.

In a written statement to The Daily, Viera said that the seminary’s founders created two distinct institutions to pursue separate missions, but with the intention to “strengthen and serve a burgeoning nation.”

“What we’re doing today — transferring our current campus to Northwestern while relocating to new facilities on NU’s campus — is a contemporary expression of that founding partnership,” Viera wrote.

In past decades, Garrett offered joint degrees with the Bienen School of Music, Medill School of Journalism, School of Education and Social Policy and Kellogg School of Management, according to Viera.

Garrett’s Center for the Church and the Black Experience previously partnered with NU’s Black House, and the seminary previously worked with the University’s Religious and Spiritual Life staff, according to Viera.

Second-year Master of Divinity student Medomfo Owusu said she uses NU’s library resources and has seen NU students using Garrett’s library.

Owusu said she has intentionally built community at NU through her involvement in Bienen, the Northwestern Community Ensemble and the Black House.

“When I have reached out, those Northwestern communities have been very responsive and receptive to my presence and have made me feel very welcomed,” Owusu said.

Third-year Master of Divinity student Lauren Canary said Garrett’s strong sense of community stems from peers spending time together both in and outside of school. She said that, especially since most Garrett students are online, they have less opportunities to travel off-campus socially.

“Our students and peers are also our best friends here because they’re the people we know in this community,” Canary said.

Viera wrote that the balance between Garrett’s independence and its shared mission with NU reflects both institutions’ Methodist heritage, which is “grounded in education that forms both mind and spirit, intellect and conscience.”

He wrote that this original vision continues to shape Garrett’s mission in forming theologically grounded leaders for a complex society.

“We believe that religious literacy (regardless of religious belief and practice) is also an important skill for good citizenry and sound public leadership,” Viera wrote. “That commitment grows out of our shared Methodist legacy, which compels us to remain engaged with the intellectual life of the university.”

Third-year Master of Divinity student Eui Jin Shin said Garrett’s teachings on contextual theology encouraged her to appreciate both her own and other communities.

Shin said Garrett is a very diverse community with many international students and said the tight-knit community facilitates student connections.

“I gained an interest in other backgrounds, and I earned a lot of interest in marginalized minorities,” Shin said. “So being heard and being recognized in my own context allowed me to recognize others.”

Canary said Garrett’s presence enriches the Evanston community: Its curriculum includes field education, in which students go out to work at local nonprofits, churches, food kitchens and other organizations in the Chicago area.

Shin said Garrett students strive to move beyond the classroom, engaging with the wider community to express what they’ve learned through their actions.

“We’re aiming to express the deepening of God, and we should express that to the world and not just keep it to ourselves,” Shin said.

Viera wrote Garrett’s presence reflects a commitment to moral reflection, spiritual depth and social responsibility within both the University and city. He wrote the seminary can be a resource for NU students exploring purpose, ethics, public service or vocation, regardless of religious affiliation.

“Northwestern strengthens Garrett through its vast resources; Garrett enriches Northwestern by contributing theological insight, ethical reflection, and spiritual imagination at moments of moral crisis,” Viera wrote. “Together, we can prepare leaders who are not only smart but wise, not only skilled but compassionate, not only well-prepared but courageous.”

Email: [email protected]

