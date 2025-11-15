Dear Reader, Love Rawya: Chasing Princess Charming

I was pretzel bread.

I was also the color green. I was an introvert. I was a rose. I was a cat. And if I was a Minecraft biome, apparently, I’d be the mushroom fields.

Most of all, I was someone who used to let BuzzFeed tell me who I was.

I’ve now come to see — without surrendering to — the internet’s hunger for indoctrination.

To begin, take the word “aesthetic.” Everyone online — either chronically or peripherally — seems to indulge in the word’s currency via cultural lexicon. The trope here is that “aesthetic” went from meaning “perception related to the senses” to being synonymous with “beautiful.” Media platforms were quick to adopt this.

Pinterest insists on emotionally priming its users with visually pleasing pictures. Substack’s excess is deliberate and even arrogant, but articles still feel sensational, with algorithmically predictable titles and fairly linear allegories. Instagram is stubbornly self-explanatory.

Nuance resists virality and is therefore heresy. Everything exists to affirm moral avatars. There’s a set ceiling to discomfort and discourse, all accommodating for a tidy narrative. All proportionate to palatable identities. All pretending so we get picked to perform Princess Charming.

It’s a culture that prizes the easily consumed. It’s curated quirks rehearsed and fossilized. It’s why I clung so tightly to pretzel bread when Buzzfeed identified me as such.

It felt safer to be a flavor than a person. In my quest to best the Princess, I partied with personality tests.

Princess Charming didn’t arrive in a fairytale. She showed up in a BuzzFeed quiz.

She was the girl who could hold Manhattan in her hands, who draped blankets of ease over every first interaction, who shamelessly handed out bite-sized yet surprisingly hearty pieces of herself. She was everything I needed to be. She was life’s personality hire, if you please.

I was charming too, probably, but I was doing it wrong. The shoe may have fit the performance — but never my personhood.

It’s fascinating how we often find comfort in labeling ourselves. Perhaps it’s human nature to seek order in chaos, to find our place in the grand scheme of things. But there’s a fine line between embracing labels and letting them define us. I’ve learned this the hard way.

My self-preservation eclipsed room for real rumination and introspection. I never confronted conflict in cultural conversations — I obediently waited until there was consensus.

Fitting in was a long-form apology. Hunkering down in my comfort zone was correct.

I pored and paced over blank pages with one question only: “What would Princess Charming do?”

Navigating the world felt easier when I had a label to cling to. It was a way to quickly answer the daunting question of “Who am I?” — as if I could capture the complexity of what it means to be me in just a couple of words.

Yes, I complicate. But that’s what pretty princesses do.

I don’t want to be set in my ways. I don’t want the preferences, likes and dislikes I picked up in high school to define me for the rest of my life. I’m not steadfast in my dislike for X genre of books or Y genre of films. I don’t think I’ve learned all I can or felt all I could feel — and I especially don’t think the rest of my life is just living within whatever I’m already comfortable with. It’d be a damn shame.

The lessons that real life experiences impart about the world are infinitely more unpredictable than I could ever hope to credit them. Charm then — in the form of sheltered, materialist, mind-numbingly convenient self-curation — felt like bankruptcy. It was a meaningless answer to the economy of experiences I aspired to reign over.

I am not solely defined by a cat’s quiet nature. I am the kaleidoscope of colors, not just green. I am fiery red, vibrant yellow, tranquil blue and so much more. I am the petals of roses but also the thorns of cacti.

I am a storyteller. That’s what the name “Rawya” means, after all.

I am the author of my narrative, the architect of my character and the painter of my canvas.

I am the first draft and last word of my last book.

I am flour and water and pretzel bread.

Now how far can I stretch out the limits of my dough? Can I substitute the dough for my audacity next? I’m trying to opt for gluten free.

My bread and my personhood are rising on their own terms. That’s my plan, and there is no other.

As the old proverb goes: Don’t hate the Princess, hate the game.

Rawya Hazin is a Medill freshman and author of “Dear Reader, Love Rawya.” She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.