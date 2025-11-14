Talia’s Take: What I learned while partying with Andrew Yang

I’m not usually one to go to a club on a Wednesday night. But when I heard Andrew Yang, a 2020 presidential candidate, was throwing one of his signature “no-phone” parties, I put on a dress and headed downtown.

The event was exactly what it sounds like: He rents out a venue in an American city, and people show up to bop along to some music and chat.

Yang has been sounding the alarm about the consequences of technology for years. He warned of the future of automation in his prescient 2018 book, “The War on Normal People.”

“Automation is accelerating to a point where it will soon threaten our social fabric and way of life,” Yang wrote. He went on to say that the federal government was the only institution that could meaningfully do something about this.

This was four years before ChatGPT was released in 2022. Back in 2018, you might’ve been seen as an outlandish pessimist for saying that artificial intelligence would upend society as we know it. Seven years later, however, Yang seems prophetic.

Yang wrote that phones, too, are degrading society. This was six years before Jonathan Haidt published his “The Anxious Generation.” Its assessment of phones’ consequences for youth mental health outcomes and attention sparked a slate of laws around the country restricting phone use in schools.

I was thinking about these ideas as I walked into Joy District, a club in River North. At the entrance, Yang was chatting with some attendees. Someone greeted me with a plastic pouch to put my phone in.

About fifty people were there — it was a Wednesday night, after all – but people were eager to chat. Nearly everyone shook my hand, which doesn’t typically happen in a nightclub. Over loud music, I asked why they were there. Two men separately described Yang as “pure.” An engineer told me that he was worried that AI was going to replace jobs — though not his own — and that Yang’s push for universal basic income could help support people.

Though the crowd was unique — it seemed more San Francisco than Chicago — the fact that our phones were away didn’t make the night noticeably different. When I go out with my friends, I don’t find that people are on the dance floor staring at their phones. People dance and chat.

So, the problem is not that most clubs don’t give you pouches to put your phones in. Rather, it’s the fact that these spaces are rare — and are only growing more so.

Derek Thompson (Medill ’08) wrote that the amount of time that Americans spent attending or hosting social events fell by half ​​between 2003 and 2024. I think the explanation is multifactorial: Phones could be one reason. Going out is more expensive. People are drinking less — 54% of U.S. adults say they consume alcohol, the lowest in 90 years, according to Gallup.

But it’s not only that we need to go out more. Rather, I want more spaces to be more like nightclubs, where it is acceptable to approach strangers and ask them for their thoughts.

In a world where we rely solely on ourselves and our phones — we have Google Maps for directions, Yelp for restaurant recommendations, Safari to answer our questions — it is then seen as weird to approach strangers.

Bars and clubs may be one of the last spaces in which this is seen as normal. In this way, the damage of phones doesn’t end when you put them away, because they’ve rewritten social norms for the worse.

It is clear that people crave connection.

“Isolation is depressing,” Yang wrote to me in an email. “It literally will make us live shorter, more joyless lives. For Northwestern students, you have so much ahead of you. Life will be better if you spend it with other people.”

I would agree.

While this piece may seem less political than my usual, I don’t see it that way.

“My political philosophy is to try to solve problems and make people’s lives better,” Yang wrote . “Isolation is a problem. Excessive screentime is a problem.”

But to feel connected with others isn’t a partisan goal. It is a human one.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle are catching onto this. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) has identified loneliness as “one of the most important political issues of our time” and has pushed multiple pieces of legislation to address it. Meanwhile, Republican Governor of Utah Spencer Cox wrote in The Washington Post last month about why they are regulating social media’s access to children.

Connection with others is necessary for politics. To believe in politics is to believe we have some role in shaping the future. And to believe in the future is to believe in each other.

Talking to each other is a muscle that the nation has let atrophy, but it can — and should — be strengthened again.

Nightclubs are a way to start.

Talia Winiarsky is a Weinberg senior and author of "Talia's Take."

