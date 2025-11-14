Goldwasser: Henry Crown Sports Pavilion has some heavy lifting to do

Consider this my love letter to Planet Fitness.

Arriving at Northwestern, one of the things I was most excited about (besides a world-class education, of course) was having access to a high-quality gym. As a gym-goer with humble origins, I found the prospect of a facility built for serious lifters to be a major draw.

Unfortunately, the images of Henry Crown Sports Pavilion I saw online prior to move-in didn’t quite show the whole picture: one where students have to build an additional 20 minutes into their lifts to account for waiting time.

It doesn’t take very long to diagnose the issue with Crown Sports Pavilion: There are too many people and not enough equipment.

The 7,000-square-foot fitness center is open to all NU undergraduate and graduate students and faculty, as well as Evanston community members. Currently, approximately 680 Evanston residents have memberships, and as of Wednesday, people affiliated with the University have swiped into the gym 74,449 times this year, according to Mary Liz Jayne-Ballard, Senior Associate Director of Recreation, putting the average daily number of gym-goers at more than 1,000.

But use of NU’s Walter Athletics Center, which has two sports performance facilities, is restricted to the approximately 500 varsity athletes on campus.

Beyond the sheer number of people using the fitness center at Crown Sports Pavilion, the equipment itself — or the lack thereof — is another source of grievances. The fitness center is only equipped with one lat pulldown machine, one seated row machine, one pec fly machine, one leg extension and one seated leg curl. These machines are foundational in many workout routines, and consequently, two or three people are often waiting to use them at any given time.

Additionally, the downstairs area contains only one of certain types of cable attachments, like the straight bar and close grip handles. Truthfully, this makes me feel like the resident gym villain when I move them from the machines they’re most conventionally used for.

With that being said, the fitness center has a lot of positive aspects. The facility is kept clean and the staff are all very kind and helpful. It is just a frustrating experience when I have to cut a workout short because I did not build in enough time to stand around and wait for machines to open.

NU seems very concerned with promoting the mental wellbeing of its students, providing ample opportunities to access mental health services and resources. However, physical health is an important dimension of overall wellness that cannot be forgotten. When the process of going to the gym becomes a hassle, people may be inclined to neglect their physical health.

Ultimately, NU should invest more in its students’ physical health — especially considering how much money the school puts into athletics.

The last renovation of the fitness center was in 2014, where the University spent $300,000 on new strength training and cardio equipment. This is approximately 0.1% of the amount of money that went into Walter Athletics Center and Ryan Fieldhouse, whose 2019 renovation cost $270 million.

If NU was to put even one-270th of what it spent on Walter Athletics Center into Crown Sports Pavilion, it could make serious improvements to students’ workout experiences.

I am certainly not qualified to present entirely fleshed-out solutions, but I do believe there are things that can be done to better the fitness center.

The most obvious and simple fix would be to add more equipment, which could be done by reconfiguring the upstairs area. For example, if Crown Sports Pavilion was to get even one more lat pulldown machine or leg extension, wait times would be significantly reduced and people would be able to have more productive and fulfilling lifts.

Another possibility would be to expand the fitness center, perhaps cutting into existing hallway space. During the busiest hours at the gym, I almost feel like I’m breathing down people’s necks because of how packed it is. Adding square footage would create a calmer atmosphere.

Henry Crown Sports Pavilion has the potential to be a great gym. With more equipment and space, it could better serve the NU and Evanston communities. Whether or not it will ever beat my hometown Planet Fitness, though, is another story.

Eliza Goldwasser is a Medill freshman. She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.