YWCA Evanston/North Shore launches ‘In Her Voice’ series with conversation about domestic violence

Content warning: This article contains mentions of domestic violence and suicide.

The YWCA Evanston/North Shore launched “In Her Voice,” an event series focused on uplifting women and hosting conversations about domestic violence that will inspire change, on Thursday. The inaugural event featured a conversation with Taylor Armstrong, an author, former reality TV cast member and survivor of domestic violence.

The series aims to bolster support for the YWCA’s domestic violence services, especially since the organization has been impacted by federal funding cuts, according to Vice President of Development and Impact Mindy Scott. It’s also designed to raise awareness for domestic violence because “having conversations can save lives,” Scott added.

Proceeds from the “In Her Voice” series will go to the organization’s domestic violence services, which support about 600 people each year, said Director of Domestic Violence Services Jennifer Allen.

“One of the things that’s really important is to be able to highlight these experiences that our speakers have experienced, their lived experiences, to be able to bring awareness and shine light on those dynamics of domestic violence and how it shows up in a particular individual’s life,” Allen said.

Scott said it is difficult to find people who are willing to talk about such traumatic experiences. But Armstrong said that for her, public speaking is a powerful tool for healing.

In 2012, Armstrong published a book about her experiences, and she has since traveled around the country to share her story. She has received many personal letters and messages from people who have heard her story, but she said public speaking is so powerful because it allows her to reach broader audiences.

Armstrong was in an abusive relationship for six years, she said, but it wasn’t until the last time her husband hit her that she realized she was being abused. She said her husband fractured her orbital floor bone — requiring reconstructive surgery and a titanium implant — but it wasn’t until she saw the damage on the X-ray that she was able to convince herself of the abusive relationship and leave.

Her husband later died by suicide, and it was after that that Armstrong began to share her story. Now, speaking isn’t about just sharing her story — it’s about education, she said.

“My life was spared, and I was left here, and I feel like part of that is my purpose,” she said. “The beauty of the fact that my life was spared is to go out and tell my story to help other people.”

The abuse took place while Armstrong was on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and she said she became a shell of herself on the show. In retrospect, she said she thinks she went on the show because the cameras would provide a layer of protection from her husband.

However, it also meant that her experiences were largely publicized. This attention led Armstrong to want to tell her story in her own words, she said.

Armstrong said she wouldn’t have the platform she does today if it weren’t for the show. She feels like it is her role to help people understand the cycle of violence, she added, and she wants to help people understand that there are many services available to domestic violence survivors.

The YWCA takes opportunities to connect with the community and expand access to these resources at tabling events and fairs, such as its resource fair for domestic violence survivors Oct. 30.

The organization’s 24-hour crisis line has received over 100 more calls per month recently, demonstrating a recent uptick in need, Scott said.

In addition to the crisis line, Allen said the YWCA offers survivor services aimed at helping anyone who identifies as a survivor of domestic violence and prevention programs to try to disrupt the cycle of domestic violence in schools and the community.

For Armstrong, the biggest challenge in her relationship was the financial disparity between her and her husband. He controlled her financially and threatened to drag her through the court system if she left him, she said. She added that she thought the financial disparity would leave her disadvantaged during legal proceedings, making her hesitant to leave the relationship.

“I love the opportunity to tell people that that is not the case, that there are ways to level the playing field with social services that are provided from organizations like the YWCA,” Armstrong said.

Allen emphasized the importance of education, as well as recognition that domestic violence can happen to anyone.

“Domestic violence impacts anyone, regardless of their socioeconomic status, their geographic location, their gender, race, identity,” she said. “Domestic violence really can impact anyone, so I think this particular event really demonstrates that, you know, domestic violence can show up anywhere.”

Future “In Her Voice” events will focus on local experiences and voices, Scott said. The YWCA hopes to hold quarterly events to make sure people are aware that the organization exists to help, she added.

She said she also hopes the event series will engage and inspire more supporters, as well as make it easier for new supporters to join in.

“We do know that it takes collective action to be able to serve and help more people in our community,” Scott said. “We hope people leave feeling inspired and empowered, because it’s one thing to know about an issue — it’s another to know what to do if you see it or if you are confronted with it.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @reganmichele215

Related Stories:

— YWCA hosts domestic violence survivor resource fair

— YWCA Evanston/North Shore’s “Allies for Change” event empowers men to take action against gender-based violence

— New YWCA mural aims to create awareness, bring community together