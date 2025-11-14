Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Zen Society gives its members a place ‘just to be’

Charlotte Nagel/The Daily Northwestern
Zen Society club members practice zazen, a form of seated meditation central to Zen Buddhism.
Charlotte Nagel, Reporter
November 14, 2025

The room falls silent as the members of Zen Society settle into zazen meditation, a form of meditation central to Zen Buddhism. 

Weinberg senior and club President Damian Vincent Dobrowolski instructs participants to lower their eyes and move onto the edge of the cushion or bench they are seated on. 

The scene is a familiar one for Dobrowolski, who leads Zen Society’s weekly meetings. The group meets every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Parkes Hall Multi-Belief Space, or Room 204, and has been doing so for as long as Weinberg senior and club Treasurer Daniel Leshem can remember.

“The way I viewed this club, and kind of how I’ve been running it since my sophomore year, is it’s optional because meditation itself is kind of optional,” Leshem said. “It’s always there for you, so that’s what I want to cultivate with this.”

Zen Society’s faculty advisor, psychology Prof. Marcia Grabowecky, teaches a popular Buddhist Psychology class at Northwestern. She often appears as a guest speaker at Zen Society’s meetings.

At the Nov. 6 meeting, participants sat on cushions or benches in a circle. To begin the meditation, Dobrowolski struck together wooden clackers, meant to wake participants up. He then rang the bell three times to signal the official start of the meditation.

When the meditation was over, signaled by another three rings of the bell, Leshem heated water in a kettle and Dobrowlski passed out reusable mugs and tea bags.

As members’ tea steeped, the atmosphere in the room transitioned from one of silent contemplation to one of energetic conversation. The members split off into smaller groups to chat, bringing their cushions and tea with them.

“I get to meet a really different group of people than I interact with usually,” said Weinberg senior and Marketing Chair Jonathan Weiss. “I think the meditation beforehand lets you be way more open and connect with people in a different way. That’s why I come.” 

Meetings are structured informally, Dobrowolski said, so members can come and go however their schedule allows. There is no attendance tracker — the officers simply greet everyone before practice begins, then wave goodbye as participants leave on their own schedule.

“I like how if you’re not there, you’re missed, but there’s no shame in missing it,” SESP sophomore Chase Bell said.

Zen Society gives its members a space to escape the stresses of everyday life at NU, Dobrowolski added.

The hour-long meetings give members a dedicated time to take themselves out of “autopilot,” Leshem said, and refocus on their inner self.

“We’re always rushing on to the next thing, and this (club) is a real break where we all just get to allow ourselves to be here and just to be,” Dobrowlski said. 

Email: [email protected] 

