Wilmette Village Board unanimously passes ordinance restricting local ICE presence

The Wilmette Village Board of Trustees unanimously voted to pass an ordinance pushing back against federal immigration enforcement within the municipality on Wednesday.

The ordinance restricts Wilmette Village employees from inquiring about individuals’ immigration status and denying services or benefits based on immigration status. It also prohibits the use of Wilmette city property for civil immigration enforcement.

Evanston passed a similar ‘ICE free zone’ resolution on Oct. 13, which bars federal immigration officers from using city-owned properties and parking spaces.

The Wilmette Village Board also permitted the use of gas-powered leaf blowers until Dec. 30 to support landscapers’ safety, among other provisions. The village’s gas-powered leaf blower ban ordinance was previously set to go into effect on Nov. 30.

Evanston issued a temporary moratorium on its gas-powered leaf blower ban on Oct. 23, set to remain in effect until Dec. 31.

The Wilmette vote came four days after reports of federal immigration enforcement officials taking two landscapers from the village. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were also reported present in Wilmette in late October. These incidents are part of Operation Midway Blitz, a federal immigration crackdown targeting undocumented immigrants in the Chicago area, first announced in September.

Prior to voting on the ordinance, the board opened the floor to public comment.

“Striving to be a welcoming community has officially been part of the village’s DNA, and in recent weeks and months and years scores of our residents have voiced their ongoing support for this goal,” John Jacoby, a former village president, said.

He emphasized that the ordinance is a reflection of Wilmette’s core values.

Although the majority of public comments supported the ordinance, some residents felt that the ordinance didn’t fully address the presence of ICE in Wilmette.

“It doesn’t feel like what you’re (the board) proposing or what can be done is enough,” said Wilmette resident Amanda Nugent during public comment.

Board members and residents also questioned whether the ordinance could be used if ICE agents returned after Operation Midway Blitz.

Village staff said the ordinance has the potential for change and development as the status of federal immigration enforcement in Wilmette changes.

“This ordinance is a living document, not static,” Trustee Gerry Smith said. “We will adjust as we need to in the future.”

The ordinance is the latest in an ongoing wave of local responses to immigration enforcement in Chicago suburbs surrounding Evanston. The Skokie Board of Trustees passed an ordinance similar to Wilmette’s newly passed ordinance, prohibiting the use of village-owned property by ICE agents, on Nov. 3.

In Evanston, some are pushing for the city to clarify how the Evanston Police Department can interact with immigration enforcement officials. At Monday’s council meeting, Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) referred to Skokie’s resources for residents when they are “concerned about the legitimacy of any observed law enforcement activity.” Mayor Daniel Biss said city staff are drafting further legislation regarding immigration enforcement to present at City Council’s next meeting on Nov. 24.

Wilmette also plans to continue reviewing community input regarding ICE activities in the village and may further review the ordinance if necessary, Smith, the trustee, said.

