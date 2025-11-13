On this day in Northwestern sports history: Football crushes UChicago 38-7 in schools’ final meeting

On Nov. 13, 1926, Northwestern football secured one of the most important wins in program history. A crowd of 47,000 fans packed into Dyche Stadium — later renamed Ryan Field — to watch NU dedicate its new home with a 38-7 thrashing of its arch-rivals, the University of Chicago Maroons.

“This is the story of the climax of a romance — the greatest romance Northwestern ever knew,” The Daily wrote in the lede of its game recap the following issue.

Until then, calling the matchup a “rivalry” may have been generous. NU entered the game trailing the all-time series 7-26-3, and it had lost the previous six meetings. NU’s football program had struggled for years, but by 1926, the Wildcats were on an upward trajectory.

While NU won the Big Ten championship in 1903 and opened a new stadium on Central Street two years later, it suspended its football program after its first season there because of administrative and safety concerns.

When football returned in 1908, NU found itself stuck in a cycle of rebuilding. The team came within one game of the Big Ten title in 1916, but they struggled to find sustained success until University administration — led by President Walter Dill Scott — became more supportive of football.

“We had a University president by the mid-’20s who was a supporter of the program, and that makes a huge difference in a place like Northwestern if the administration is favorable to football,” said Larry LaTourette (Weinberg ’92), the owner of HailToPurple.com, a website dedicated to NU football.

“The president we had in the 1920s was a former player, so (he was) very supportive, and then he brought in a coach who was really good at rebuilding,” LaTourette said.

That coach was Glenn Thistlethwaite, who was hired by NU in 1922. Under Thistlethwaite, the program improved dramatically in the mid-1920s.

In 1924, NU only went 4-4, but its strong performance in a close 3-0 loss to conference champion UChicago led the Chicago Tribune’s Wallace Abbey to remark that “the Northwestern team fought like wildcats yesterday.” Soon after, NU adopted the Wildcat as its mascot.

The following year, the ’Cats finished second in the Big Ten, defeating Michigan 3-2 at Soldier Field to deny the Wolverines a national championship. Those three points were the only points Michigan surrendered all season.

At the same time, the seven-time Big Ten champion Maroons took a sharp decline. Legendary coach Amos Alonzo Stagg had led the team since its founding in 1892, and he ran his program with little regard for academic standards.

“There was a professionalized thing where all the players did was play football,” said Shane Holmes (Weinberg ’02), a college football researcher. “(The UChicago players) didn’t seem to go to class or anything like that.”

However, UChicago’s administration became less fond of Stagg’s pro-football-lite style and started to institute academic requirements for football players, Holmes said.

Recruiting suffered, and the decline was so steep that the Maroons went from Big Ten champions in 1924 to winless in conference play two years later.

“By the time Northwestern and Chicago met in ’26, that was kind of when Chicago was on an inevitable decline they were never going to recover from,” Holmes said.

NU also had a shiny new toy in the form of Dyche Stadium. The stadium hosted its first game in October 1926, only 150 days after construction began.

Originally, plans called for an 80,000-seat, triple-deck stadium befitting a national powerhouse.

“At the time, the leadership of the University really saw no reason why they wouldn’t end up becoming one of the elite programs of college football moving forward,” said Ben Pope (Medill ’19), a reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times and former Daily staffer.

Pope wrote an article for The Daily in 2016 about the construction and dedication of Dyche Stadium. In that article, he speculated that expanding the stadium to its full capacity could have made NU a national power on par with other private schools like USC and Notre Dame.

The stadium was not completed in time for the 1926 season, and construction continued during the season. But the University decided to dedicate the stadium to former Evanston mayor William Dyche at the last home game of the year. Dyche himself helped lead the push for the stadium.

Construction never finished, and the University was ultimately content with a 47,000-seater. Still, building the stadium cemented NU as a football school.

“Northwestern has done pretty well, considering its circumstances, to maintain relevance in college football,” Pope said. “They’ve been one of the best examples of that in terms of private schools.”

For all the pomp and circumstance surrounding the stadium, ’Cats fans also had a reason to be excited about the product on the field. The ’Cats entered the 1926 game undefeated in conference play, while UChicago came in winless in the Big Ten.

NU had seemingly passed the Maroons as the area’s premier college football team. All they had to do was prove it on the field.

And prove it they did. Vic Gustafson ran for an 88-yard touchdown on the first play of the game, which Don Maxwell of the Chicago Tribune called “the finest ten seconds Northwestern’s ever known.” Four touchdowns and a field goal later, the ’Cats left no doubt over the new owners of college football in Chicago.

The Maroons knew it too, and 1926 would be the last time they faced off with NU on the gridiron. Stagg blamed this on supposed recruiting violations committed by NU regarding star fullback Leland “Tiny” Lewis.

“His stated purpose was that he felt that the recruiting violations put Northwestern on an uneven playing ground,” LaTourette said. “I think there was an unstated reason that Stagg knew that the tide had turned. We had a supportive administration. Chicago did not in the 1920s.”

UChicago continued to deemphasize football after hiring Robert Maynard Hutchins as president in 1929. Hutchins increased academic requirements, a rarity for college football at the time, hurting recruitment. He also forced Stagg to retire after turning 70 years old in 1932.

After the 1939 season, UChicago scrapped the football program, and the university left the Big Ten entirely in 1946.

Meanwhile, the ’Cats entered a golden age. A week after dismantling UChicago, NU took care of Iowa 13-6 on the road to secure a share of the Big Ten championship.

While Thistlethwaite became the head coach at Wisconsin the following year, his successor, Dick Hanley, led the ’Cats to two more Big Ten titles in 1930 and 1931.

Next season, 150 years after NU’s first football game and 100 years after the old stadium opened, NU opens a second Ryan Field. Perhaps the new stadium will kick off a new era of success for the ’Cats, just as the old one did on this day in 1926.

