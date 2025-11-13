‘A little bit of home on campus’: International students paint their path to belonging

On Oct. 30, students from the Undergraduate International Student Advancement Council gathered around The Rock with brushes and paint in hand. By the end of the day, the iconic boulder was covered with more than 70 flags representing students from five continents.

For many international students at Northwestern, painting the familiar colors and shapes of their national flags was a way to express their identities and find a bit of home on campus.

Among the organizers of the event was Weinberg junior Vira Vitiv, UISAC president and an international student who calls England and Ukraine home. She said there is a wide range of academic and administrative challenges international students often face on campus, including dealing with homesickness.

Vitiv said what she misses most from home are the Sunday mornings she spent eating her mom’s Ukrainian-style pancakes and attending church with her family.

“It was always a very family-oriented day, and now here, Sundays are like getting ready to work for the next week, which is (a) very different energy, so I miss that,” Vitiv said.

Realizing that many international students like herself needed an extra support system in a foreign country, Vitiv founded UISAC.

UISAC launched this quarter as a new hub for international students, built to develop initiatives and share resources based on the experiences of students who have navigated the adaptation process.

While she acknowledged the difficulty in addressing feelings of belonging due to varied students’ experiences, she hopes to create a “101 resource hub” for freshmen starting their first Fall Quarter, along with providing office hours where students can talk about emotions that are challenging to navigate.

“We’re also really excited to encourage more cultural exchange because sometimes sharing the things that make you feel homesick, or sharing the traditions and rituals you had with your family at home that made your experience special, is really helpful,” Vitiv said. “You feel like you can incorporate a little bit of home on campus.”

UISAC plans to host a cultural exchange night in the Winter Quarter to strengthen the international student community’s sense of belonging.

Vitiv believes that campus resources meant to support them, like Counseling and Psychological Services and the Office of International Student and Scholar Services, don’t fully meet their needs.

In a statement to The Daily, the University recognized that international students are experiencing a significant transition as they navigate the new environment. NU stated that it provides “a range of programs and services that support international students as they adjust to campus life and the Evanston and Chicago communities.”

One of those programs is a biweekly Coffee Talk, held collaboratively between OISS and CAPS, which serves as a “welcoming space” for international students and scholars, and covers topics such as feelings of not belonging and building social connections in the United States.

Even with the available resources, Vitiv said she wasn’t aware that CAPS hosted any events specifically for international students.

“I’m sure (CAPS has) helped a lot of people. … The problem is if there exists something like this, there’s no way to communicate it,” Vitiv said.

She said the issue is that programming information is scattered between different NU departments, and she would like to see one central office that could gather and share all available programming with students.

Vitiv added OISS faces its own limitations in who it reaches, as its primary goal is to ensure international students have valid visas and sufficient immigration services.

Although resources like CAPS and OISS may have limited capacity, she pointed to alternative campus resources that many international students believe to be helpful, such as the Buffett Institute for Global Affairs.

Medill sophomore and Brazilian Student Association Programming Chair André Hiroki, originally from Brazil, said the Buffett Institute open house last year was one of the first places he met many other international students.

Reflecting on his transition to life in the U.S., Hiroki said that avoiding homesickness means knowing the resources available and getting involved with personal interests.

Another way Hiroki eases homesickness is by joining clubs and affinity groups he’s passionate about. During his freshman Fall Quarter, he participated in Model United Nations, a club where students engage in conferences as delegates representing different countries, and noticed that the program drew many international students and students interested in international affairs.

“It’s a really welcoming space,” Hiroki said.

He added that food from the restaurant Brazilian Bowl in Chicago, a place that the Brazilian Student Association caters food from, also helped him feel more connected to home. His favorites include cheese bread with a cold Guaraná and acai bowls topped with banana, condensed milk and granola.

Some international students also seek out ways to engage with their culture beyond campus, exploring the wider Chicago community.

Medill sophomore Mira Trofymchuk, president of the Ukrainian Club and UISAC social media and marketing manager, found a connection to her cultural roots in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

She often visits places like Tryzub, a restaurant named after the Ukrainian trident symbol, and Kazka City Cafe, a Ukrainian coffee shop with touches of American pastries and coffee.

“When you walk around Ukrainian Village, you see Ukrainian flags, you see posters and you just kind of feel home because this is what you would see in Ukraine on the streets,” Trofymchuk said.

She also connects with other Ukrainian students at DePaul University, University of Illinois Chicago and University of Chicago to share cultural traditions and community in Ukrainian Village.

Even with ways international students have found connection to their culture, Vitiv’s advice to new international students struggling to manage homesickness arose from a conversation she had with an NU professor.

“She said the happiest international students are not the ones that want to fully assimilate and forget about their background, nor are the ones that only like to find their home at (NU) and then don’t want to assimilate,” Vitiv said. “It’s the ones that keep both of those things together.”

Email: [email protected]

