The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily’s Fall 2025 Campus Poll

Illustration by Siri Reddy
From Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, The Daily polled the Northwestern undergraduate student body on a variety of topics.
Grace Wu, Polling Editor
November 12, 2025

Who gets into Northwestern? Who has cheated in a relationship? Who defines the college experience?

Who are… (N)U?

University campuses today sit at a crossroads of free expression, student activism and a federal administration seeking to influence higher education. At NU, students navigate a politically charged climate amid a federal funding freeze and tensions surrounding free speech on campus.

But beyond the headlines, students continue to deal with the everyday realities of college life: relationships, mental health and balancing academic performance with personal well-being. At the same time, they adjust to the financial burden of attending university, worried about rent, tuition and their future job market.

In The Daily’s Fall 2025 poll, conducted Sept. 29 through Oct. 6, we asked NU students about all of that and more.

Click here to see the full results from this year’s poll.

— Grace Wu, Polling Editor

