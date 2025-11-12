Bell: A love letter to the electric grid

Senior year is tough. Hours upon hours spent every week on the job hunt grind. Hundreds of LinkedIn job applications. Round after round of technical interviews.

My experience has been exactly the opposite. I applied to just one company for a full-time position. A single 90-minute behavioral interview was scheduled almost immediately. A few days later, I got the job: nuclear engineering at a reputable firm in downtown Chicago — all by week two. Now, I can kick back and ride the rest of senior year to graduation. And no, my dad is not the company CEO.

Struggling to find a job? Maybe consider energy.

Historically, the energy industry has received lackluster reviews. It’s perceived as a steady-going, business-as-usual sector. Many associate it with Big Oil and ecological destruction.

As an electrical engineering student with three energy internships under my belt, let me paint a clearer picture. Each summer, I had the privilege of working alongside some of the most intelligent, green-minded and hardworking people I have ever met. The industry is full of solar farm developers, market economists and computer scientists who get out of bed every day to make our energy more reliable, affordable and resilient.

They taught me how to run power flow simulations. They guided me through dense regulatory documents. They gave me tours of some of the most valuable powerhouses in the world. But most importantly, they made me fall in love with the electric grid.

The American power grid is a vast network of wires, regional markets and consumers like you and me. It’s a mind-bogglingly complex machine that has evolved for over a century. It’s a wild story, penned by a million and one authors: industrious tycoons, Ph.D. theorists and whistleblower journalists.

Electricity is one of the few inventions that became so powerful, so pervasive, that it’s become nearly invisible. We rely on it every day without thinking.

Today, it’s in trouble. Our insatiable hunger for artificial intelligence has led to an explosion in data center construction. Just one of these data centers can consume as much energy as 100,000 homes, and we’re building more of them every day.

That alone would be enough to stress America’s geriatric grid. But add the climate crisis-driven imperative to transition to renewables — which are critical but can’t produce electricity at the drop of a hat — and we may find ourselves in a national energy crisis within a decade. Too much demand and not enough supply.

The energy industry, in other words, can no longer be about “business-as-usual.”

What if you could get paid to offer your electric vehicle as a backup power source when needed? What if a nuclear power plant could fit in the back of a pickup truck? What if, because of faster algorithms, wind farms could be built sooner? These are all game-changing questions that incumbent conglomerates and hotshot startups are working to answer right now.

These, and countless more, are questions we needed to answer yesterday. Energy employers are rushing to find candidates. The clean energy job market grew at a rate three times the national average last year — the industry’s slowest year since 2020.

The world desperately needs more new graduates to choose energy. And not just engineers. Energy companies need management students to design the next generation of talent acquisition programs. Economics majors to build financial products that don’t exist yet. Law students to establish the legal structures on which our new electric grid will rest.

It’s true that the industry is far from perfect. The gender gap is generally wider than in other fields. Many of the biggest players are regulated monopolies that can be slow to adopt new technologies. Fossil fuels still make up the majority of electricity generation in the United States.

But the tides are most definitely turning. Major utilities like Duke Energy are investing in startups that use AI to prevent wildfires. Silicon Valley influencers like Sam Altman are betting big on safe, small nuclear. Employee resource groups are proliferating across the industry. This is a trendline that may wobble, but it will certainly outlast any one presidential administration.

Sometimes, I’d have a tough day at the internship. A bug I couldn’t seem to fix. An article of legislation I struggled to understand. In those moments, my coworkers helped me step away and close my eyes.

It was hazy, but at the end of the path I could see the start of a new day. On that day, I’d turn on the lights, sit down at the kitchen table and tell my future kids where the electricity comes from. A place that uses the natural rhythms of the sun, the wind and the waves. Then I’d open my eyes and get back to work.

Much work is left to be done. Come join me.

Jonathan Bell is a McCormick senior. He can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.