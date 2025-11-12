‘We can feed the kids’: Soul & Smoke’s community fridge fills gap left by SNAP cuts

D’Andre Carter was always the first person to taste his grandmother’s cooking. As a kid, he never thought he would become a chef, even if being the oldest grandchild meant it was his job to be his grandmother’s sous chef.

Together, they catered any and every family celebration, from birthdays to graduations, firing up the pit for ribs, chicken and her collard greens.

Today, as executive chef at Soul & Smoke, Carter incorporates his grandmother’s influence everywhere — from the mac and cheese made with premium Wisconsin and Iowa cheeses to the smoked chicken gumbo that pays homage to one of her favorite dishes.

As Soul & Smoke has grown from a side gig to a restaurant, Carter has taken on new initiatives focused on giving back to the community. Tucked just outside the door of the barbecue restaurant sits a community fridge, free and accessible to anyone who needs it.

The restaurant’s Community Fridge Initiative launched just before the pandemic hit. When schools closed in March 2020, Heather Bublick, CEO and sommelier of Soul & Smoke, immediately thought of the children who depended on school lunch programs.

“Who’s gonna feed the kids?” Bublick said. “I was both postpartum and pregnant at the time, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, these kids aren’t gonna have food.’ I was crying and emotional, and I was like, ‘We can feed the kids.’”

And that’s exactly what the team at Soul & Smoke has done. During the pandemic, Carter and Bublick pivoted from their catering-focused model — which had primarily served corporate clients and private events — to become a full-service restaurant open to the public.

The restaurant also began stocking a community fridge with surplus food, eliminating waste and ensuring their neighbors never went hungry, Bublick said.

The fridge operates on a simple principle: Residents can take what they need and are encouraged to leave what they can. Soul & Smoke regularly stocks it with ready-to-cook meals, fresh ingredients and leftovers from the restaurant. Community members also contribute, creating a grassroots network of mutual aid.

The initiative is part of Soul & Smoke’s broader commitment to giving back, including partnerships with organizations like Abbot’s and the Evanston Community Foundation.

For many Evanston residents, the fridge has become essential, especially as uncertainty around food assistance programs continues. With payments frozen for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, families are struggling to put food on the table.

“Losing the SNAP benefits, it was very nerve-racking, honestly,” said a 28-year-old single mother, who asked to be anonymous due to privacy concerns. “I was panicking about how me and my child were gonna eat all month. And then when I found out about the fridges, it just, honestly, it came in handy.”

Her family is far from the only one that utilizes these resources. For its Thanksgiving meal drive, Soul & Smoke budgeted for 25 families. But as of Nov. 4, more than 200 had filed requests, Bublick said.

For Carter, the community fridge represents something deeper than feeding people — it’s about giving back to his community, he said.

“Growing up in the South Side of Chicago, I knew that a lot of people need help,” Carter said. “I’m able to help, and that’s cool.”

