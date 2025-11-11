Little: Northwestern football’s lessons learned from Los Angeles

Last weekend, I had the privilege of traveling to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to watch Northwestern take on now-No. 17 USC.

Watching a game at the Coliseum, a cathedral of college football, offers an unrivaled viewing experience. The stadium is full of history, ranging from its inception as a World War I memorial to hosting the Olympics to hosting USC for 11 claimed national championship-winning seasons.

The Trojans ultimately defeated the Wildcats 38-17, but the Friday night, nationally televised game had an electric atmosphere. Playing at the Coliseum still matters in a way that few stadiums do.

USC legend Keyshawn Johnson hyped up the fans before kickoff, and eight-time NFL All-Pro and former Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald was even in attendance. The Trojans were fighting to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, while the ’Cats had a chance to clinch a bowl bid. The fans, including a USC family weekend crowd, knew the stakes, electrifying the stands despite a roughly 85% full stadium.

Some aspects of the trip I wish I could have brought back to Evanston with me, like the 75-degree and sunny weather, rather than six inches of snow. Others, like the price-hiked Uber rides and flight uncertainties, are best left in Los Angeles. Similarly, the ’Cats had some bright spots to carry over into the final three weeks of the season, while some struggles ultimately proved to be their Achilles heel against the Trojans.

After the West Coast trip, here are the main takeaways as NU heads into a critical three-game stretch, starting Saturday against No. 18 Michigan at Wrigley Field.

Return to form defensively

When life gave the ’Cats Lemon and Lane against USC, NU’s secondary could not squeeze. USC wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane had dominant performances, combining for 18 receptions, 235 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.

Time after time, USC’s receivers made a big catch when they needed to. From full arm extensions to high-point grabs over defenders in the end zone, Lemon and Lane were unstoppable at the catch point. NU’s secondary also gave up an uncharacteristic amount of separation before the catch, contributing to numerous explosive plays.

For the first eight weeks of the season, the ’Cats did not allow any quarterbacks to reach 200 passing yards. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava had 243 after three quarters and finished with 299.

“There’s no one in this facility, starting with myself and (defensive coordinator Tim) McGarigle, that thought our overall performance on Friday night was up to the standard,” coach David Braun told reporters Monday at his weekly press conference. “We have to tackle better.”

Clean up special teams miscues

The play that dominated all the news surrounding NU’s matchup with USC was the successful fake punt pass, where third-string quarterback Sam Huard lined up in the punter’s position and fired away for a first down. After missing the roster change pregame, Braun stated that NU will adapt its preparation to prevent similar plays in the future.

“We will totally change how we go through our pregame roster review based on all the information that we collected and do everything in our power to make sure that something like that doesn’t happen again,” Braun said Monday.

On NU’s second extra-point attempt, special teams coordinator Paul Creighton’s unit lined up in an unconventional formation, triggering a USC player to jump offsides. The ’Cats then declined the penalty. Graduate student kicker Jack Olsen converted the extra point, but only after NU passed on a two-point conversion opportunity at the one-yard line.

The advantages that exceptional special teams play can create were on full display at USC.

The ’Cats have the talent to create opportunities through that phase of the game, but they especially need to avoid any major blunders against a team like the Wolverines (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten).

Finish drives with touchdowns

Red zone offense has been a high-floor, low-ceiling area all season for the ’Cats. According to SportSource analytics, they have converted 90% of their red zone appearances into points, a respectable 34th-best rate in the FBS.

NU’s red zone touchdown conversion rate tells a different story, finding the end zone just 46.67% of the time entering Friday’s contest at USC. That is the 11th-worst mark in the FBS.

A point of emphasis in recent weeks, NU’s offense finally broke through with touchdowns on both its first-half red zone attempts against USC. The first score was an especially gritty one, as the ’Cats converted all three third-down attempts on the 13-play, 75-yard drive.

Putting together sustained drives has not been an issue this year for the ’Cats; they have been finishing them with seven points. Finding the end zone early to keep up with USC’s explosive offense is an encouraging sign for offensive coordinator Zach Lujan’s unit.

For the rest of the game, the ’Cats scored just three points in the second half. They crossed the 50-yard line on all three drives, including reaching the red zone late in the third quarter and converting a 33-yard field goal, but could not replicate their first-half success.

Against Michigan’s stout defense, which is 22nd in the nation in opponent red zone scoring percentage, NU needs to convert its scoring opportunities into touchdowns.

Capitalize on a unique atmosphere

NU is trading the Coliseum for another century-old historic stadium: Wrigley Field. Saturday against Michigan matters for the ’Cats. The George Jewett Trophy is on the line, and the ’Cats have not beaten the Wolverines since 2008.

Braun emphasized that the ’Cats are approaching their next two games at Wrigley Field as true home games, playing in front of a local crowd to defend their title as Chicago’s Big Ten team.

“This isn’t some outlier,” Braun said. “We’ve played here before. Obviously, this season we’ll play at Wrigley again. This is a home game, and this team has been good at home, so it’s time for us to lean into that.”

Set the tone for the end of the regular season

NU has three more opportunities to reach six wins and bowl eligibility. Now in the midst of its first losing skid of the season, the ’Cats cannot afford to extend that streak much further.

Upcoming games at Wrigley Field against Michigan and Minnesota give NU opportunities to clinch a bowl bid at home. If the ’Cats cannot pick up a win in the next two weeks, a road trip to Champaign against rival Illinois for the Land of Lincoln Trophy will take on even greater stakes. Braun’s squad has already bested its 2024 win total, but failing to reach a bowl game after a 5-2 start would prove painful. He said his team has a lot to play for Saturday in a rivalry game against Michigan, with bowl eligibility and a trophy on the line.

“It’s really easy to live in the frustration of ‘could this team be 7-2 right now?’ We could, but we’re not. We’re 5-4,” Braun said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to get back home, get back into our winning ways, and ultimately secure a spot in the postseason this week.

