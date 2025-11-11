Football: Robby Preckel brings ‘bad intentions’ in new running back role

Graduate student running back Cam Porter’s season-ending injury left Northwestern running backs coach Aristotle Thompson with a hole to fill in his position room just two games into the season.

Thompson talked through the options with offensive coordinator Zach Lujan, and the two decided on a name: freshman running back Robby Preckel.

Preckel, who originally made up part of the tight end room, caught Lujan’s eye in fall camp, and he passed the word along to Thompson. The running backs coach started to watch Preckel closely.

What really impressed him was Preckel’s performance in an explosive play circuit. Thompson’s station in circuit is a drill he calls “Same Foot, Same Shoulder,” where the players contact a very heavy sled and have to knock it back. Then, the players come off of it and have to break another tackle.

Thompson said Preckel knocked it back with great balance and ran through without falling over.

“That gets you fired up,” Thompson told The Daily on Tuesday. “You have a guy who’s over six foot, 230 pounds, fast and strong, good balance. I think we give him the ball.”

When special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Paul Creighton told Preckel he was being moved to running back, he was not bummed about it. According to Preckel, he accepted the challenge like any great player would.

Preckel estimated he played 15 snaps at running back in high school. He mostly played wideout and sometimes got in as a wildcat quarterback and tight end.

The freshman has already got his money’s worth as a part of Thompson’s group. He received his first carry against Louisiana-Monroe and was the second running back option against then-No. 20 USC after redshirt junior running back Joseph Himon II and redshirt freshman running back Dashun Reeder were listed on the injury report.

Friday, he picked up 25 yards on five carries.

Preckel said he’s playing decently well at the position, but there is always stuff to improve upon, like getting more reps and trusting his vision.

Taking handoffs is one of the biggest changes he has had to adapt to.

“It’s definitely different because, as a receiver, you’re looking the ball in,” Preckel said. “As a running back, you’re not looking at the ball at all and usually not grabbing at the ball. Instead, you’re letting the quarterback put it right there in your stomach.”

Preckel has spent time getting better in this aspect of the game. On Sunday and Monday, Preckel said he practiced extra with graduate student quarterback Preston Stone. He said he usually texts Stone the day before to ask if he can get some more handoffs and work in.

The pair seem to have built a strong relationship during his short time as a Wildcat. Very soon after Preckel got up to Evanston, Stone gave him the nickname “Cheese.” Neither Preckel nor Thompson know where it came from.

“I love it,” Preckel said. “If you always get a nickname, you always know that the guys love you.”

His coaches have taken notice of his dedication. According to Thompson, sometimes Preckel will come back the night of a game and catch balls off a machine.

In the weight room, Thompson said that you have to tell him to get out of there when he has lifted enough.

“Robby’s a guy that you have to pull back,” Thompson said. “You don’t have to tell him, ‘Hey, get going. Get going.’ You got to pull him back. He’s been doing that since he got here.”

Preckel is serious about his craft, but he is also lighthearted and a joyful presence in the running back room. According to Thompson, he is always smiling and having fun.

When the ball is snapped, though, Thompson says you better watch out.

“He has bad intentions,” Thompson said. “If you’re on the other side of the ball, he has bad intentions for you. If you get in his way, even if you’re on the same side of the ball, you might end up on the ground.”

To Thompson, Preckel plays carefree, like he has nothing to lose. That attitude has helped him to exceed his coach’s expectations. Thompson measures this using two main metrics: Does the offensive line love you, and are you able to consistently affect the defense and change the game?

Thompson thinks Preckel has garnered the love of the offensive line. Additionally, he has found ways to change the game, but now he has to do so consistently.

As a result, his expectations have moved because of what he believes his growth potential could be.

While Preckel is unsure of his role throughout the rest of the year, his goals are to win the next three games, make the most of his opportunities and, hopefully, score a touchdown.

One thing is certain for Thompson, though: He can throw away his receipt for Preckel, because he is not returning his new weapon.

“I told coach Creighton, I appreciate him recruiting him to play running back here, but he’s not going back,” Thompson said. “He’s going to stay at running back. He’s not going back to tight end.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @adub_sports

Related Stories:

— Football: Following a momentum-shifting fumble, Najee Story is drowning out the chatter

— Football: 1-armed running back Albert Kunickis III breaks barriers on the football field, in the lab

— Football: Factoids and figures to know before Saturday’s Wrigley Field fight