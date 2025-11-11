Students slug snowballs, shiver through season-starting snowstorm

Northwestern students were greeted with a blustery blizzard late Sunday night in the first measurable snowfall of the season.

Despite low visibility and strong winds, students built snowmen, participated in snowball fights and — for some — took in the unfamiliar conditions.

“I actually recorded my walk all the way home,” said Weinberg freshman Daniel Kim, who is from California. “This is my first time experiencing almost blizzard-like snow.”

The storm dumped 3.3 inches of snow on Evanston, according to the National Weather Service. A second round starting after 8 a.m. brought an additional 3.5 inches of snow before 11 a.m.

Outside of Willard Hall, students living in the west end of the Sorority Quad donned their coats, put on Christmas music and started a large snowball fight.

“When I went out with some friends, we were gonna build a snowman, but people started throwing snowballs at us,” said Weinberg freshman Matthew Austin, who is from Missouri. “I haven’t seen snow like this in a really long time.”

The storm was likely caused by the lake effect, where water vapor is picked up from a warmer lake and rises through a freezing cold band of air, resulting in large deposits of snow.

As a result of the lake effect, pre-winter snowfall is common. Twenty-five of the last 40 seasons had their first measurable snowfall during the meteorological fall, with Sunday being only the seventh earliest.

“I’m surprised we’re getting so much this quick,” said Weinberg junior Hassan Kanji, a Chicago native.

During Kanji’s walk next to The Arch, two city plow trucks cleared the road just before 1 a.m. Following the second round of snow in the late morning, most roads and footpaths on campus had been salted and cleared.

Despite the 10-degree “feels-like” temperature, according to data from The Weather Channel, Kanji had no regrets, even floating the idea of driving up to Wisconsin and going skiing.

The same could not be said for Kim, who said he felt bitterly unprepared for his walk through the cold.

“Because the wind was so strong, there was a lot of sideways snow and I didn’t really have a face covering,” he said. “I also realized the gloves I brought were way too thin.”

Winds reached 14 mph overnight with gusts as great as 27 mph, according to data from The Weather Channel.

Sheltered in an underpass adjacent to Willard Hall, Austin similarly wished he had brought a face covering, but he didn’t let the wind bother him.

“I’m just really happy to be here,” he said. “I love snow.”

